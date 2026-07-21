Stop Refrigerator Grease And Odor Buildup Before It Starts With One Thing

Ever opened your fridge door and gotten smacked with a foul odor out of nowhere? You're not alone. Grease and odor buildup are an occupational hazard of refrigeration, but the good news is that they're entirely preventable. Enter one of the quirkiest, most satisfying kitchen hacks out there: the dynamic duo of baking soda and lemon.

Things like spoiling food and spilled sauces attract bacteria, which moves in to break them down while releasing stinky gases in the process. Grease, on the other hand, often comes from outside your refrigerator. Cooking with oil releases microscopic droplets that float around in the air. When you open your refrigerator door, these particles can get sucked in and settle on the walls and trays. The problem is that oils solidify when exposed to cold temperatures, which over time can form a tacky buildup that's as ugly as it is stubborn to remove. This is where baking soda comes in clutch. It acts as a natural odor absorber, neutralizing bad smells instead of just covering them up. This can all be explained by science: Chemically speaking, baking soda is a base, while the odor-causing particles are acidic. Base molecules are drawn to acidic molecules, and when they meet, they react and neutralize each other.

To store the baking soda neatly, grab a lemon. Simply slice one in half, scoop out the contents, and you've got the perfect, natural bowl. The lemon's rind and juice being citric acid to the mix, and beyond its natural aroma keeping the fridge smelling fresh, you can use the leftover pulp to help break down grease buildup. You'll need to replace the lemon halves every one to two weeks, since the rind dries out and loses its punch over time.