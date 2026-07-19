Dolly Parton Brilliantly Skips This Baked Potato Step Every Time
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When you think of famous chefs, Dolly Parton may not directly come to mind, although she might just be the celebrity chef who has no beef with anyone, unless your name happens to be Jolene. That doesn't mean she can't dish out some serious culinary advice, though. For example, Parton's trick for baked potatoes — which she detailed in her cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals," co-written with her sister, Rachel Parton George — is simple, but effective. She says there's no need to poke holes in your tubers before they go into the oven.
Many baked potato recipes call for not only evenly poked fork holes, but also a covering of aluminum foil. Dolly says neither one is necessary. You simply need to wash and dry them, then put them on the middle rack of the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes. The temperature may seem a little high, but the added temp will ensure they cook through — essentially steaming them from within the skins.
The results are undeniable. While the prevailing opinion may tell us that the purpose of poking holes in your baked potatoes is to release steam, it can actually lead to potatoes that are dry and deflated when they come out of the oven, rather than plump and wholly formed, but easy to cut with a fork.
How to prep Dolly Parton's perfect baked potato and why it works
The Parton sisters recommend russet potatoes, which are ideal for a baked potato because they have a good amount of starch, and the pectin in their cell walls cooks down into a nice, fluffy, flaky texture, rather than into waxy, solid chunks or a gummy interior. Avoiding the foil wrap is also one of the reasons why baked potatoes taste better at restaurants. They'll be soft in the center, but have a nice bit of crunch on the direct interior of the skin.
You can also use Yukon Gold potatoes for this method, but because they're smaller, you should keep an eye on them so they don't overcook. They will taste great, but the texture just isn't as good as the russets. Whatever potato you use, if you're baking them in the microwave, you definitely need to poke holes or the build-up of steam, as they cook from the inside, will make them explode.
Once your perfect Parton potato is baked, it will go great with a little butter and salt, or you can make a whole meal out of your baked potato with some unique toppings. From hummus to smoked salmon and cream cheese, there are a number of options. We think Dolly might just go the classic loaded route — a bit of butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, and bacon will do just fine with a "side" of steak.