Dolly Parton Brilliantly Skips This Baked Potato Step Every Time

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When you think of famous chefs, Dolly Parton may not directly come to mind, although she might just be the celebrity chef who has no beef with anyone, unless your name happens to be Jolene. That doesn't mean she can't dish out some serious culinary advice, though. For example, Parton's trick for baked potatoes — which she detailed in her cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals," co-written with her sister, Rachel Parton George — is simple, but effective. She says there's no need to poke holes in your tubers before they go into the oven.

Many baked potato recipes call for not only evenly poked fork holes, but also a covering of aluminum foil. Dolly says neither one is necessary. You simply need to wash and dry them, then put them on the middle rack of the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes. The temperature may seem a little high, but the added temp will ensure they cook through — essentially steaming them from within the skins.

The results are undeniable. While the prevailing opinion may tell us that the purpose of poking holes in your baked potatoes is to release steam, it can actually lead to potatoes that are dry and deflated when they come out of the oven, rather than plump and wholly formed, but easy to cut with a fork.