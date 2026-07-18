Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Chain Has More Affordable Parmesan Cheese?

Aldi and Trader Joe's emerged from the same family, two chains split apart by a disagreement decades back. Subsequently, the grocers now operate with distinct strengths: Aldi focuses on cheap groceries and Trader Joe's on worldly convenience — but there is still some mutual overlap. Stop by either retailer, and you can grab well-priced bottles of wineand an ample selection of frozen meals, all sold under private labels.

And don't forget the cheese.Both retailers sell a terrific dairy selection, making them a reliable spot to grab foodstuffs like good ole' parmesan, or it's protected Italian sibling, Parmigiano-Reggiano. After all, the hard cow cheeses are a pantry staple, offering a delicious dose of its sharp palate in many applications. So whether grated, shredded, or whole, it's an ingredient that's easy to go through a lot of, making its price worth considering.

At both Trader Joe's and Aldi, you can find well-priced wedges and containers of grated goodness.The cost difference isn't drastic, but more often than not, it's Aldi that offers the better value option, with a couple exceptions. Just take note that prices and availability fluctuate per location; you're not always guaranteed to find the cheaper cheese at an outlet near you. Not to mention, there are products unique to each retailer, meaning you'll still want to take a careful parm peruse.