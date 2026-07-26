How To Drink Vodka Like You're In Russia

Some countries have food and drinks that are inalienably tied into their national identity. Think of the United Kingdom and fish and chips, or how apple pie has become a symbol of old-school Americana. Over in Russia, it should come as no surprise that vodka occupies that same iconic status, and despite not being the world's largest exporter, for centuries the spirit has been woven into Russian culture, celebrations, and social life. In the States, we tend to approach it as a party shot or cocktail mixer. Russians, however, do things a bit differently. Traditionally, vodka is served chilled, drunk in a single gulp from a shot glass, and almost always accompanied by local snack foods.

Contrary to popular belief, most Russian vodka isn't made from potatoes. Instead, it's typically produced from grains such as wheat or rye. The grain is first fermented, then distilled multiple times to create a highly purified spirit. After distillation, the alcohol is diluted to bottling strength using exceptionally pure water, with some premium brands boasting glacial water as part of their recipe. Many vodkas are then filtered, often through activated charcoal, to remove impurities and create a clean, crisp taste.

To drink vodka like a Russian, you'll first need to gather company. The custom of communal drinking dates all the way back to the Soviet Union, where Soviets often pooled their money to buy and share a bottle of vodka — also known soobrazitnatroikh ("think for three"). Alongside company, food is also essential. Think classic Russian picnic-bites (locally known as zakuski) like pickles, cured herring, or dark bread, which are commonly enjoyed after the shot to mellow the burn of the spirit. To further mask the harsh alcohol taste, always ensure the bottle is chilled — but never frozen.