The Simple Technique To Make A Bloody Mary Taste Better Than At A Bar

There is one thing that sets bloody marys apart from other cocktails, and it's not just salt. It's umami, or savoriness, which is present in foods like meat, mushrooms, shellfish, and cheese. This fifth taste was identified and named by Japanese chemistry professor Kikunae Ikeda in 1908, and he isolated the specific chemical compound responsible for it: monosodium glutamate, or MSG. Though originally extracted from seaweed, today's MSG is made from starches or sugars. Just a pinch boosts the cocktail's umami and perfectly complements a bloody mary's myriad toppings.

The wonderful thing about plain MSG is that it can be kept in your pantry almost indefinitely, and a little goes a very long way. Just a pinch in a pitcher of your tomato-forward brunch brew will greatly improve its flavor, so even a small packet will last a long time.

MSG has gotten a bad rap over the years, but it's mostly unfounded and rooted in racism. It started with a letter that a Chinese American doctor sent to the New England Journal of Medicine describing certain symptoms after consuming northern Chinese food. Responses came pouring in with completely unrelated symptoms, followed by a series of poorly conducted experiments specifically targeting MSG. The mass media caught on, and the rest played out like a middle school gossip chain. Since then, research has indicated that MSG is generally safe to eat.