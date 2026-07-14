The Best-Selling Wine On Amazon Isn't For Drinking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you'll find plenty of non-alcoholic wine for sale on Amazon, the top-seller still has its full booze content, but with a twist. Morita's organic sake has plenty of flavor and comes in a sizable 16.6-ounce bottle, but it's actually made for cooking, not drinking. What is sake? It's a simple white wine that's made from special varieties of rice.

This particular type of sake is known as ryorishu, cooking sake that brewers make to have a broad flavor profile to match and improve a wide number of dishes. The key difference between cooking and drinking sake is that ryorishu tends to have added salt and far less sweetness. While you may add red wine to bolognese for more acidity or white wine to fish for floral flavors and sweetness, Morita's product delivers umami. It also tends to be quite mild compared to other cooking alcohols, lacking the harsh, astringent qualities you may associate with strong alcohol.

At less than a dollar an ounce, this might be one of the best deals on Amazon. Morita has an almost 350-year history of brewing sake in some form, and while its drinkable products may be more famous, its cooking ingredients are no joke either. Morita's masterchef sake brewer has won gold medals for his products for eight years in a row at the Annual Japan Sake Awards. Made with nothing but organic rice, malted rice, and salt, Morita somehow manages to draw a lot of complexity out of this brew with very few ingredients.