How Long Prime Rib Lasts In Your Fridge
A prime rib can be the perfect centerpiece for a big gathering. It might seem like an intimidating cut because of its size, but if you cook it right, you can get the perfect crust with amazingly tender, juicy meat on the inside. However, because it's such a large cut, you're likely to end up with leftovers. So, how long will your prime rib last in the fridge, and how should you store it?
According to USDA guidelines, any cooked leftovers (including prime rib and other kinds of beef) should be used within three to four days of refrigeration and should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to fend off bacterial growth. Ideally, you should store your cooked prime rib in the fridge within two hours of cooking or after it cools below 140 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid the "danger zone," where bacteria can grow rapidly.
Ways to store, reheat, and enjoy leftover prime rib
First of all, you can avoid food storage mistakes by moving your prime rib directly into an airtight container. Plastic containers work great because they're lightweight, but a glass container is also a great choice because it doesn't absorb the flavors of whatever is stored in it.
When you're ready to reheat your prime rib, the best option is to cover it with aluminum foil along with a splash of beef broth and return it to a low-temperature oven until the internal temperature reaches 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. This gentle method ensures it stays medium-rare without drying out, while still being thoroughly reheated after refrigeration.
Alternatively, you can use your leftover prime rib to make a delicious French dip. You'll probably want to whip up some classic au jus, but in a pinch, you can also make a broth with beef bouillon. From there, slice the beef thinly and place it on one half of a baguette. If you want to get fancy, add some Comté cheese to the other half of the bread. Toast both pieces, and they'll come together to make a perfect sandwich full of beefy, umami flavor. Just make sure you store your prime rib properly because it would be a shame to lose it along the way.