How Long Prime Rib Lasts In Your Fridge

First of all, you can avoid food storage mistakes by moving your prime rib directly into an airtight container. Plastic containers work great because they're lightweight, but a glass container is also a great choice because it doesn't absorb the flavors of whatever is stored in it.

When you're ready to reheat your prime rib, the best option is to cover it with aluminum foil along with a splash of beef broth and return it to a low-temperature oven until the internal temperature reaches 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. This gentle method ensures it stays medium-rare without drying out, while still being thoroughly reheated after refrigeration.

Alternatively, you can use your leftover prime rib to make a delicious French dip. You'll probably want to whip up some classic au jus, but in a pinch, you can also make a broth with beef bouillon. From there, slice the beef thinly and place it on one half of a baguette. If you want to get fancy, add some Comté cheese to the other half of the bread. Toast both pieces, and they'll come together to make a perfect sandwich full of beefy, umami flavor. Just make sure you store your prime rib properly because it would be a shame to lose it along the way.