The Steakhouse Chain That Tops Twinkies With Caviar

Sweet snack treats don't get much more nostalgic than Twinkies, the classic golden cakes filled with white cream that can bring back childhood memories. Twinkies' place in pop culture makes them a tempting target for a chefy reimagining, as Bourbon Steak has done with a decadent, caviar-topped lookalike.

The steakhouse chain's Caviar Twinkiee has a cornbread "cake" that's richly made with sour cream and mayonnaise and shaped like the original. It's cut in half, and some of the crumb is removed from each side, leaving space for a filling of crème fraîche mixed with red onion, chives, finely chopped hard-boiled egg, yuzu, and yuzu kosho, a condiment made from the Asian citrus fruit's zest and chili peppers. The two halves are fitted back together, then topped with buttery Royal Daurenki caviar from legendary brand Petrossian, which isn't as strong as more traditional varieties.

The Caviar Twinkiee was first served exclusively at the Las Vegas location, which opened in 2024. It actually debuted as a special item at StripSteak, another Sin City restaurant, and is still on the menu there. Both are sister restaurants under the Mina Group. The Caviar Twinkiee is now also available at six of the 11 Bourbon Steak locations across the country (as of June 2026): New York, Washington, D.C., Nashville, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Delray Beach, Florida. The New York location also offers it with Royal Ossetra caviar at a higher price.