The Steakhouse Chain That Tops Twinkies With Caviar
Sweet snack treats don't get much more nostalgic than Twinkies, the classic golden cakes filled with white cream that can bring back childhood memories. Twinkies' place in pop culture makes them a tempting target for a chefy reimagining, as Bourbon Steak has done with a decadent, caviar-topped lookalike.
The steakhouse chain's Caviar Twinkiee has a cornbread "cake" that's richly made with sour cream and mayonnaise and shaped like the original. It's cut in half, and some of the crumb is removed from each side, leaving space for a filling of crème fraîche mixed with red onion, chives, finely chopped hard-boiled egg, yuzu, and yuzu kosho, a condiment made from the Asian citrus fruit's zest and chili peppers. The two halves are fitted back together, then topped with buttery Royal Daurenki caviar from legendary brand Petrossian, which isn't as strong as more traditional varieties.
The Caviar Twinkiee was first served exclusively at the Las Vegas location, which opened in 2024. It actually debuted as a special item at StripSteak, another Sin City restaurant, and is still on the menu there. Both are sister restaurants under the Mina Group. The Caviar Twinkiee is now also available at six of the 11 Bourbon Steak locations across the country (as of June 2026): New York, Washington, D.C., Nashville, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Delray Beach, Florida. The New York location also offers it with Royal Ossetra caviar at a higher price.
Bourbon Steak pairs innovative culinary twists with premium steaks
Chef Michael Mina opened the first Bourbon Steak in 2007 at the MGM Grand Detroit resort and casino. Though that location closed in 2012, the chain, which pays tribute to classic American steakhouses, has continued to grow as part of the James Beard Award-winning chef's more than 30 Mina Group restaurants.
Its steaks are slowly poached in butter using Mina's technique, which creates more flavor and keeps the meat tender, before being mesquite-grilled. While there is some variation among the menus at the different locations, they all feature fresh seafood, seasonal and local ingredients, and Maine Lobster Pot Pie, dubbed a Bourbon Steak Classic. There's also a wide range of wines and spirits, and, as the name suggests, the restaurant is known for having a large bourbon selection, including rare and vintage bottles.
The Las Vegas, New York, and San Francisco restaurants also feature another fun take on a beloved, pop culture-famous food: the Creamed Spinach Pop Tart. While square and flat like the regular toaster pastries, it doesn't mimic the original quite as closely as the Caviar Twinkiee does. Its "dough" is puff pastry, and the filling is creamed spinach with Comté cheese and béchamel.