You Can Easily Adopt Olive Garden's Simple Salad Trick

Since you're keeping most of the ingredients raw, most salad tricks are quite simple, despite how effective they end up being. But Olive Garden takes both simplicity and effectiveness to the next level, chilling the bowls and plates they serve greens on before bringing them to customers.

If you've ever tried to cook spinach, you know just how fast a leafy green can wilt when exposed to even the lowest heat. Chilled bowls create fresher salads by keeping them at a temperature closer to a refrigerator's, ensuring their cell walls stay strong to deliver a satisfying crunch and a more refreshing taste. This can also help congeal the fats in dressing, helping it stick to the individual ingredients rather than pooling up at the bottom. Plus, it's a great idea if you want to keep food cold at cookouts or other outdoor venues where your cutlery and flatware can swiftly heat up.

This trick shouldn't take you much time, depending on the material of your bowl or plate. Metal cools quite quickly, but also warms up just as fast. Stoneware might take a little longer to chill than metal, but its great thermal conductivity means it sucks away heat from your salad while you eat, keeping it cool for longer. Still, refrigerating even a plastic bowl can't do anything but help. Just be sure your vessel is dry, so it doesn't crack in the freezer.