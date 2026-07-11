The Stuffed Sandwich That's A Tried-And-True Classic In The Midwest

Even in today's world of instant information and social media that lets people share their lives with anyone, anywhere, regional traditions and dishes remain generally hidden to outsiders. That's definitely true when it comes to food in a country as large as the U.S., where you'll find under-the-radar culinary gems across its expanse. One old-school food that Midwesterners cherish, the runza, is a perfect example.

A runza is a rectangular baked sandwich traditionally stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, and onions, fully enclosed in a yeasted dough bun. Its origins trace back to late 19th-century German immigrants to the Midwest who had actually come from communities near Russia's Volga River. Their community borrowed and adapted Russia's pirog, filled breads and pastries, and brought their version to the U.S., calling them bierocks. That name is still used in some parts of the Midwest, and bierocks otherwise differ from runzas primarily in that they're round.

Bierock became runza starting in 1949 in Nebraska, when siblings Sally Everett and Alex Brening opened a shop in Lincoln to sell the filled sandwiches using their family recipe. They came up with "runza" so they could trademark the name, which wasn't possible with bierock. It's thought to have come from "krautrunz," another name for the sandwich, or "runsa," a German word for a soft, round belly.