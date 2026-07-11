The Third Spice Shaker That Used To Sit At Restaurant Tables With Salt And Pepper

Nowadays, salt and pepper are the tableside stalwarts. Yet through the early 20th century, a third shaker appeared in the mix. Included in dedicated stands and depicted in drawings, the additional seasoning was widespread in Victorian-era England. By the early 20th century, it had slipped into obscurity, leaving few footprints behind. Looking back, people have speculated that such shakers contained everything from paprika to sugar. Most strongly, though, the evidence suggests the third shaker contained dried mustard.

Although now reserved for making salad dressings and glazing meats, mustard formerly played a larger role in British dining. In use since Roman times, an 18th-century innovation in milling and de-husking sharpened mustard seed's flavor, further boosting its use. Around this time, the mysterious third shaker appeared on tables.

Unfortunately, precisely how diners used dried mustard at the table is now a mystery. Most likely, the spice was sprinkled on slow-cooked meats and used to make dressings, as well as other sauces. Some suggest the use of mustard gave rise to the culinary term "deviling," hence its appearance in classic deviled egg recipes. A mustard shaker played a role similar to that of a hot sauce bottle today, conveniently adding a dose of spice to suit personal taste.