Don't Throw Away That Nearly-Empty Mustard Container: Make Salad Dressing Instead

We love any chance we get to upcycle and reuse random things in the kitchen. For example, using a nearly empty mayo jar is the perfect vessel for a creamy pasta salad, and an almost used-up peanut butter jar can be used to make a sauce for noodles. And the tricks don't stop with just those two condiments. In fact, you can probably dream up tons of creative ways to get every last bit out of your favorite jars and cans. Today, we're diving deeper into that pesky mustard container and the delicious salad dressings and vinaigrettes you can make with it.

To try it for yourself, all you have to do is add your ingredients directly into the mustard jar and shake it up. For vinaigrettes, just add extra virgin olive oil and your favorite vinegar along with your choice of herbs and spices. Certain other types of salad dressings might be creamier than vinaigrettes, so the addition of thicker ingredients like mayo or yogurt should do the trick. You can even thicken things up with cooked egg yolk.

Shake everything up, and then give it a little taste test before adding more. To taste test like a pro, dab a bit on a piece of lettuce or another ingredient from your salad (like a piece of cold pasta). This will help you determine what your overall dish will taste like.