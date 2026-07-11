The Old-School St. Louis Diner That's Been Open For Over 100 Years

Some restaurants survive because they keep up with the times. But Chili Mac's Diner in downtown St. Louis has stood the test of time for the exact opposite reason: It knows what it is, and it has refused to compromise. Opened in 1904, the spot, on the city's Pine Street, traces its roots back more than a century, making it a fixed point in a downtown that has repeatedly shed its skin and struggled to keep attracting crowds.

Chili Mac's Diner is a no-frills establishment that does not try to present itself as edgy or sleek in any measurable way. It's old-school in the truest sense of the term: a place for regulars to come in for hearty breakfasts or a quick lunch, the sort of people who have their daily order engraved in their minds, and where the waitstaff know it before they even spell it out themselves.

St. Louis has carved out a name for itself within the American food scene, known for filling Midwestern dishes such as toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, and St. Louis-style ribs. Chili Mac's represents the cornerstone of another Missouri culinary tradition: chili. While the restaurant serves a wide variety of dishes, from fluffy breakfast pancakes to stacked sandwiches, its undeniable signature item, on the menu since the 1960s, is the Slinger, a rich St. Louis classic featuring golden hash browns, eggs, meat, chili, and cheese. It's an assault on the senses, and of the best kind, epitomizing the rich, fast, and filling food that's a staple of any good Midwestern diner.