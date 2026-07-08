Cowboys In The Old West Loved This Tried-And-True Classic Drink

While most people imagine cowboys quenched their thirst with whiskey, beer, and creek water, it's important to remember that the Old West was a time of innovation, trade, and the beginnings of the temperance movement. As such, folks wanted something different that didn't necessarily have alcohol, and that's where old-fashioned sarsaparilla came into play.

Derived from the sarsaparilla vine, a type of lily, native Central Americans have been enjoying some variation of this drink for centuries. Given the Old West's proximity to these areas, cultural diffusion eventually led to sarsaparilla becoming more available to cowboys and townsfolk. It became particularly popular as a mix-in for tonics and medicine because its powerful flavor was great at covering up the astringent, harsh tastes of the chemicals.

While there might be some exaggeration of just how popular it was thanks to modern media depictions of Old West legends like Wyatt Earp and Billy the Kid, there's no denying it was fairly common. Its unique taste that straddled the lines between spicy, herbal, and earthy was unlike most other beverages available, especially non-alcoholic ones. In fact, it's the reason why root beer (and canned beans) are foamy. While it may not be as popular today as it once was, you can still sometimes find batches from smaller drink companies and even as one of the alleged 23 different flavors in Dr. Pepper.