Monster Vs Coffee: Which Energy-Boosting Drink Has More Caffeine?

For many of us, mornings and afternoons call for caffeine, a much-needed jolt to get the day going. Yet precisely how we ingest this compound varies. Coffee may be the most famous vessel, but caffeine comes from a wide array of sources, ranging from chocolate and tea to energy drinks.

Untangling which beverage packs the bigger buzz is complicated; take Monster versus coffee, for example. By its name alone, the energy drink alludes to strength. Crack open a can, and you'll definitely feel something: A 500-milliliter can of the original Green contains 160 milligrams of caffeine. Meanwhile, 16 ounces of brewed coffee offers 192 milligrams of caffeine, making it the stronger drink ounce for ounce.

Still, there's more to consider. Some Monster flavors offer more caffeine, while some coffee beverages offer less. A cup of joe can refer to a broad range of serving sizes, not to mention Monster features several other energy-boosting compounds in the mix. Calculating caffeine is a tricky endeavor, and many factors come into play.