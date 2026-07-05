How To Make An Iced Tea Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

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Especially in the American South, nothing says summer quite like iced tea. Expectedly, people have incorporated booze into the mix — why not imbibe during tea time? With just the right touch, the two beverages blend well together, forming a cocktail worth replicating.

In simplest form, reach for your preferred iced tea brand or craft a batch of excellent homemade iced tea. Pour it into a tall ice-filled glass alongside a shot of vodka, using a ratio of approximately three parts mixer to booze — more or less, depending on how stiff you like a drink. Give it a stir, and throw in an optional lemon slice; like that, you'll have a tasty two-ingredient cocktail for yourself or to share.

Looking for a more tangy tipple? Throw a half ounce of lemon juice and a touch of simple syrup into the mix, crafting an Ice Pick. The citrus not only lightens up the drink, but helps cut through the booze, thereby easing drinkability. For similar refreshing notes, you could also whip up a John Daly, which calls for equal parts lemonade and iced tea mixed with vodka. And if you really want to keep the mixing simple, grab a premade Black Tea with Lemonade on Amazon, combine with the liquor, and enjoy.