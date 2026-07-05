How To Make An Iced Tea Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients
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Especially in the American South, nothing says summer quite like iced tea. Expectedly, people have incorporated booze into the mix — why not imbibe during tea time? With just the right touch, the two beverages blend well together, forming a cocktail worth replicating.
In simplest form, reach for your preferred iced tea brand or craft a batch of excellent homemade iced tea. Pour it into a tall ice-filled glass alongside a shot of vodka, using a ratio of approximately three parts mixer to booze — more or less, depending on how stiff you like a drink. Give it a stir, and throw in an optional lemon slice; like that, you'll have a tasty two-ingredient cocktail for yourself or to share.
Looking for a more tangy tipple? Throw a half ounce of lemon juice and a touch of simple syrup into the mix, crafting an Ice Pick. The citrus not only lightens up the drink, but helps cut through the booze, thereby easing drinkability. For similar refreshing notes, you could also whip up a John Daly, which calls for equal parts lemonade and iced tea mixed with vodka. And if you really want to keep the mixing simple, grab a premade Black Tea with Lemonade on Amazon, combine with the liquor, and enjoy.
Personalize tea cocktails with creative twists
An iced tea cocktail need not involve fuss. If you're after more complex flavors, though, the pairing welcomes that, too. For an easy way to add more character, swap the vodka for bourbon. The Southern spirit plays beautifully with black tea. Both beverages offer a tasty dose of tannins, balanced out by sweetness and citrus. You can still use fresh squeezed lemon juice and sugar, or make it extra boozy by employing limoncello for the citrus element.
Gin plays similarly well in the drink, mingling with the tea via botanicals. Give the cocktail a British spin by using Earl Grey, a type of flavored black tea alongside a London Dry style gin. Alternatively, up the refreshment factor by adding a splash of soda water and a cucumber slice into the mix. Want something extra bubbly and strong? Add in orange liqueur and prosecco for a complex yet drinkable cocktail.
Not feeling the spirituous twists? More easy-drinking riffs await, too. If you're keen to dial up the fruit-flavors, consider incorporating some mango rum or peach liqueur into the drink. Best paired with a smooth whisky, such a drink really gets the summery vibe flowing. And if you really want maximum refreshment factor, take out a blender, whizzing up lemonade tea with ice, heavy cream, and vodka to make a stiff slushy. The options are endless — an iced tea summer cocktail is one to keep in mind.