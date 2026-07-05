Chick-Fil-A Vs McDonald's: The Chain With The Cheaper Chicken Sandwich Combo

Food prices are through the roof, and folks are looking for any way to save a buck or two at the drive-thru. If you're craving the protein-rich bite of a chicken sandwich, where can you get the most value?

Between popular fast-food chains Chick-fil-A and McDonald's, Mickey D's is one of several that customers consider overpriced these days. Nevertheless, when it comes to combo meals featuring a poultry sandwich, McDonald's serves up the cheapest option with its McChicken Meal Deal on the McValue Menu. Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich meal is almost double the price.

Value is a relative term, though. While pricewise, you're going to pay less at the Golden Arches, Chick-fil-A's sammies claimed the No. 1 spot on Food Republic's ranking of fast-food chicken sandwiches, easily surpassing the competition with their huge, toothsome filets and buttery buns. The Chick-fil-A sando is unquestionably a more filling bite, serving up 29 grams of protein, where McChicken has just 14 grams. However, on the flip side, your McChicken Meal Deal includes McNuggets along with the fries and drink, giving you more cluck to fill up on.

You get more options with Chick-fil-A's combo, not being locked into fries as your side, but getting your pick from a wide range of choices. A medium soft drink comes standard, as well, while McDonald's meal deal gives you only a small soda, though both chains let you upgrade your drink. At the end of the day, which meal represents a better value is largely a matter of preference. Pricewise, though, you'll undeniably save the most green with the McD's option. Even so, please note that prices may vary based on location.