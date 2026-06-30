How In-N-Out's Tennessee Menu Is Different From California's
When In-N-Out Burger opened its first three Tennessee locations in December 2025, it made history as the California-based chain's first restaurants east of Texas since it was founded in 1948. As of June 2026, there are four locations in Tennessee, with a fifth planned, as well as a new Eastern territory office in the city of Franklin under construction. But despite the geographical and cultural differences, the In-N-Out menus in Tennessee and California have just two differences.
First, a Reddit post shows menu photos from the two states, and the prices are higher in California, which isn't that surprising. The chain's signature Double-Double, which became part of the menu thanks to a long-time employee, is $6.35 in the Golden State. But the burger with two beef patties and two cheese slices is just $5.70 in Tennessee, 65 cents cheaper. Similarly, the cheeseburgers are 45 cents less, hamburgers are 35 cents cheaper, shakes are 15 less, while the fries and all the other drinks except milk and coffee are 20 cents lower. Only milk and coffee are the same price.
The other difference is that the West Coast menu only lists one type of iced tea among the drinks (plain), while the one from Tennessee has both Unsweetened Iced Tea and the South's beloved Sweet Iced Tea. Someone on the Reddit thread who self-identified as a worker at a California In-N-Out noted that the Texas locations also offer both. You may notice the calorie count for the drinks is different, but that's only because the California menu includes ice while the Tennessee menu does not.
In-N-Out continues to expand, but no announced plans for more Eastern states
In-N-Out now has more than 400 locations in eight Western and Southwestern states as well as Tennessee, with the most by far in California. The Tennessean reported that the intended goal for its state is to eventually open a total of 35 restaurants, and the chain is also planning to move into New Mexico for the first time. A landmark new location of Alton Brown's favorite fast food place opened on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2026 — the building is a massive 8,000 square feet over two stories. The city posted on Instagram that it's the largest In-N-Out, but other reports say that it comes in second by seating area to one in Barstow, California.
Despite this continued expansion, the business that's now run by the granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder, owner and president Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, hasn't spoken about any plans for more restaurants in the Eastern U.S. outside of Tennessee. One of the principles that's always a factor is that the chain won't use microwaves or freezers, so it will only open restaurants that aren't too far from one of its four beef patty-making plants.
However, it will be part of the Great Park project in Irvine, California, where a former Marine Corps base (El Toro Master Jet Station) is being turned into a 1,300-acre park that will be bigger than New York's Central Park. In-N-Out will be part of a dining and retail complex on the park's grounds.