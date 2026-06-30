How In-N-Out's Tennessee Menu Is Different From California's

When In-N-Out Burger opened its first three Tennessee locations in December 2025, it made history as the California-based chain's first restaurants east of Texas since it was founded in 1948. As of June 2026, there are four locations in Tennessee, with a fifth planned, as well as a new Eastern territory office in the city of Franklin under construction. But despite the geographical and cultural differences, the In-N-Out menus in Tennessee and California have just two differences.

First, a Reddit post shows menu photos from the two states, and the prices are higher in California, which isn't that surprising. The chain's signature Double-Double, which became part of the menu thanks to a long-time employee, is $6.35 in the Golden State. But the burger with two beef patties and two cheese slices is just $5.70 in Tennessee, 65 cents cheaper. Similarly, the cheeseburgers are 45 cents less, hamburgers are 35 cents cheaper, shakes are 15 less, while the fries and all the other drinks except milk and coffee are 20 cents lower. Only milk and coffee are the same price.

The other difference is that the West Coast menu only lists one type of iced tea among the drinks (plain), while the one from Tennessee has both Unsweetened Iced Tea and the South's beloved Sweet Iced Tea. Someone on the Reddit thread who self-identified as a worker at a California In-N-Out noted that the Texas locations also offer both. You may notice the calorie count for the drinks is different, but that's only because the California menu includes ice while the Tennessee menu does not.