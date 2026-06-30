Moscow Mule Vs Texas Mule: How Do The Cocktails Differ?

The Texas mule comes as a Moscow mule variation with a Lone Star twang. Like its predecessor, the riff is defined by the use of ginger beer as a mixer. However, the base spirit and further modifiers are malleable, so long as there's a connection to its namesake state. Some might earn the name simply by using a Texas-made vodka like Tito's, which also happens to be the best-selling vodka brand in America. Sip on such a version, and its distinction from the original won't be especially noticeable.

A Texas mule could also use whiskey distilled in the state — an expansive liquor category — thereby establishing a more spirit-forward character. In lieu of vodka's neutral tones, this riff showcases the liquor's grain and barrel tasting notes. Versions welcome either bourbon or other whiskey mash bills. Some might even employ a habanero-infused whiskey. The mule is a great vessel for sampling the state's wide selection of artisan spirits.

Alternatively, a Texas mule can be crafted with another liquor popular in the state: tequila. A high-quality bottle of the agave spirit will imbue the drink with more vibrant vegetal notes than vodka. The liquor meshes well with the lime and ginger, and can be lightly sweetened with an orange liqueur or even peach schnapps. Whether made with whiskey or tequila, the copper mug and garnishes usually remain — it's the boozy ingredients that establish a Texan flair.