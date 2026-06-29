Jersey Mike's Sister Chain Is A Coffee Shop You've Likely Heard Of

Jersey Mike's became successful by making fresh subs with high-quality ingredients, which is why Redditors say it's the best sandwich chain. Its drinks are almost an afterthought, as Jersey Mike's only sells sodas and bottled beverages like iced tea and water. So, you wouldn't think it would have any connection to a coffee chain. But it's actually a sister company to super-trendy 7 Brew Coffee. Private equity firm Blackstone bought majority ownership in Jersey Mike's in November 2024, nine months after making a growth equity investment in 7 Brew to help it expand even more quickly than its already brisk pace.

The chain has experienced phenomenal growth since it began as a coffee stand in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017. The drive-thru-only business started franchising in 2021, and by the end of 2022, there were 40 locations. That number jumped to 180 in 2023 and has exploded since then, reaching 777 locations as of June 2026 across 38 states. It's doing so well that another investment firm, Franchise Equity Partners, acquired majority ownership of 7 Brew's second-largest franchise owner in 2025.

It initially offered just seven espresso coffee drinks, which is where it got its name. Still on the menu today as the Originals, five of them are breve coffees, which differ from lattes because they're made with half-and-half instead of milk. Customers' favorite is the vanilla- and caramel-flavored Blondie, and the six others are the Sweet & Salty, Cinnamon Roll, Brunette, Banana Bread, Smooth 7, and Cookie Butter. Since then, 7 Brew has grown far beyond that and today has seven different drink categories, all centered around the ability to customize your beverage.