When enjoying fast food, ketchup plays a prominent role. The sauce is spread onto sandwiches, dipped alongside fries, and squeezed onto nuggets. As such a cornerstone flavor, it comes as no surprise that consumers keep a close eye on the condiment landscape. So, in 2013, McDonald's made headlines by announcing a split from Heinz ketchup. The move occurred because Heinz appointed a CEO from Burger King, McDonald's longtime rival.

Heinz and McDonald's had collaborated since the 1970s, meaning customers long enjoyed the iconic condiment at the famed fast-food chain. Following the breakaway, the Golden Arches swiftly rolled out its own ketchup recipe, continuing to serve a USDA Grade A ketchup that satisfies criteria for taste, texture, and appearance.

Customers were quick to notice a few tweaks. In its iconic sweet-savory tomato formula, ketchup packs delicate variations, with slight nuances noticeable between McDonald's and Heinz. Differentiated in both flavor and consistency, there's a surprising condiment contrast between the two famed brands.