This 2-Ingredient Whisky Shot Isn't As Scary As It Sounds
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When you're drinking whiskey or whisky, there are a lot of opinions on how to enjoy it and what it means socially, politically, and for pure flavor. You can sample the world of grain spirits from Ireland to Scotland to the United States, Canada, India, and onto Japan, discussing the difference between whiskey and whisky — the name mostly depends on where it comes from, although there are other considerations. You can go with a simple sipper and drink your whiskey neat — no matter if it's the American bourbon or something from the Scottish Highlands. But sometimes you want a bit of a kick in your drink, and this one often comes with a Canadian twist, using Yukon Jack whisky (that's how they spell it in Canada).
It's called a snakebite, and it's a simple mix to make at home. All you need is some Yukon Jack honey-flavored whisky and a bit of lime cordial. Yukon Jack is known for its sweet, cloying flavor, so it mixes great with the tart notes of the lime cordial. Although not quite as commonly ordered in the U.S. as a whiskey pickleback these days, the snakebite is a classic whisky shot that will add some fun to your next night out or a new addition to your home bar. To make it, simply add about two ounces of Yukon Jack to a cocktail shaker with about a half ounce (or just a splash) of lime cordial, shake it with ice, and pour it into a shot glass. Although it can be a sipping cocktail, these are primarily designed as shooters. Just be aware that, although it's sweet, Yukon Jack is still 100 proof (50% alcohol), so it'll pack a punch.
What lime cordial is and some variations on the snakebite whisky shot
At any given bar a couple of decades ago, lime cordial was the go-to lime flavor for margaritas, gimlets, and any mixed drink with a touch of lime. However, with the renaissance (or perhaps naissance) of modern cocktail culture, lime cordial isn't as common in bars these days, with mixologists choosing to use fresh limes and housemade syrups in place of the bottled stuff. But that doesn't mean it doesn't still have a place at your home bar — especially when it comes to snakebites.
The most widely known lime cordial is still Rose's Sweetened Lime Juice. Lime cordial is, essentially, a simple mixture of lime juice, sweetener, and often citric acid. In the case of the shelf-stable cordial, it's likely made with corn syrup and additional preservatives. To make your own lime cordial at home, you can simply zest and juice a dozen limes and let the mixture sit over an equal weight of sugar for 24 hours before straining everything into a bottle. It will make a nice balance of sweet and tart, and taste much fresher than something bought at the store.
While the original snakebite is of Canadian origin, strictly made with Yukon Jack, there are some delicious variations you can try if you can't get your hands on the stuff. There's a bloody snake bite, made with two parts Southern Comfort, four parts cranberry juice, and just a splash of Rose's Lime that still brings the sweetness with a different form of tart. Or you can try it with a smooth bourbon or a shot of Jameson Irish whiskey for something like a whiskey gimlet. However, for the original bar shot, you should stick to the original and go Yukon Jack with bottled lime cordial.