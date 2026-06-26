This 2-Ingredient Whisky Shot Isn't As Scary As It Sounds

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When you're drinking whiskey or whisky, there are a lot of opinions on how to enjoy it and what it means socially, politically, and for pure flavor. You can sample the world of grain spirits from Ireland to Scotland to the United States, Canada, India, and onto Japan, discussing the difference between whiskey and whisky — the name mostly depends on where it comes from, although there are other considerations. You can go with a simple sipper and drink your whiskey neat — no matter if it's the American bourbon or something from the Scottish Highlands. But sometimes you want a bit of a kick in your drink, and this one often comes with a Canadian twist, using Yukon Jack whisky (that's how they spell it in Canada).

It's called a snakebite, and it's a simple mix to make at home. All you need is some Yukon Jack honey-flavored whisky and a bit of lime cordial. Yukon Jack is known for its sweet, cloying flavor, so it mixes great with the tart notes of the lime cordial. Although not quite as commonly ordered in the U.S. as a whiskey pickleback these days, the snakebite is a classic whisky shot that will add some fun to your next night out or a new addition to your home bar. To make it, simply add about two ounces of Yukon Jack to a cocktail shaker with about a half ounce (or just a splash) of lime cordial, shake it with ice, and pour it into a shot glass. Although it can be a sipping cocktail, these are primarily designed as shooters. Just be aware that, although it's sweet, Yukon Jack is still 100 proof (50% alcohol), so it'll pack a punch.