The 2 Words Your Tequila Bottle Should Have

Tequila is an incredibly complex spirit. Crafting a bottle of the liquor involves growing exclusively Blue Weber agave for up to twelve years, meticulously harvesting the plant (often by hand), then following a precise fermentation, distillation, and optional aging process. It's laborious work — more than ten pounds of agave are required to craft a single bottle of tequila. Amplified by decades of demand, it's no surprise that some brands have cut corners to lower the spirit's price.

In times past, all distributed tequila was comprised of pure agave, a composition that's no longer the

case. Because of this, it's crucial to look for "100% agave" on your bottle to signal a high-quality variety. Per Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council, all tequilas need to follow one crucial ratio for authentication, employing at least 51% fermentable agave sugar for distillation. However, bottles bearing the 100% agave label use exclusively agave — thereby containing no cane sugar or corn syrup-based distillate.

Although typically more expensive, 100% agave tequila oftentimes better translates terroir, showcasing the spirit's abundant intricacy. Whether enjoyed neat or made into a margarita, tequila's earthy-herbal character is more likely to shine through. Some brands manufacture impure tequilas — called mixtos — that deliver tasty palates, still functional in mixed drinks. However, to appreciate the depth tequila has to offer, look for the regulated 100% agave label.