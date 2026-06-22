What Company Makes Portillo's Cheese Sauce For Its Fries?

Of all the regional variations, the hot dog style Anthony Bourdain loved most hailed from Chicago — and one spot in the Windy City, Portillo's, has been serving them up since 1963, when it started out as "The Dog House." Since then, the casual chain has built up a solid menu that also includes Chicago's signature sandwich — the Italian beef — as well as burgers, ribs, pasta, and its iconic cake shake. However, one fan favorite is the cheese fries, which have some Redditors proclaiming their love for the sauce.

"I actually dip my [hot dog] in [the sauce] sometimes," one user wrote, "or if I'm eating the Italian beef[,] the cheese goes great on top." Meanwhile, another Redditor lamented not being nearby to enjoy the fries, saying, "That cheese!! I miss it so much." So what's the secret behind the creamy sauce?

Portillo's doesn't appear to publicly divulge the source of the rich, orange goodness that accompanies its crinkle-cut fries, but one self-identified former employee spilled the tea. "I worked at a Portillo's," they wrote on Reddit, alleging that the sauce is produced by Conagra and sold under the brand Award Cuisine. The full name is County Line Cheddar Cheese Sauce.