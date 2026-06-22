Black Diamond Watermelon Vs Traditional Store-Bought Watermelon: What's The Juicy Difference?

Watermelon is one of those amazing fruits that's perfect for a large gathering or backyard barbecue because it's so large. It can be transformed into a summer dish or sliced into triangles and passed around to feed dozens of guests, provided you pick a perfectly ripe one at the supermarket. But which kind should you purchase?

You've certainly seen a variety of watermelons at the grocery store. Some are seedless, some are smaller and rounder, and then there's the standard big guy that's usually dark green with lighter green stripes, often called a picnic watermelon. But there's a less common variety, called the Black Diamond, that looks and tastes a bit different from the average fruit.

Although there are differing theories about how we came to the modern melon, the domesticated watermelon definitely traces its origins back to Africa. It appears that watermelons then moved into India and, ultimately, into Europe and the Americas, but there were a lot of changes along the way involving crossbreeding, and the Black Diamond is one of the most interesting specimens.