Customers Have Noticed This Grocery Store Is One Of The Best Places In The Midwest To Buy Produce

Grocery stores and warehouse clubs like Trader Joe's, Aldi, and Costco all have their superfans who love shopping at them. However, there's a lesser-known regional grocery chain in the Midwest that's won praise in particular as a great place to get produce. Fresh Thyme Market focuses on selling fresh, nutritious foods at an affordable price, as well as vitamins and personal care items. Customer responses suggest that, at least when it comes to fruits and veggies, it's living up to its goal.

One person wrote on Yelp, "You get EXCELLENT quality produce, especially organic, for some of the lowest prices," while a Redditor raved, "It is a real joy shopping [its] produce." Several also praised it in another Reddit thread, with one person stating, "I love the place. Great prices for the quality[,] and I really like the deals on fresh produce[,] which can rival Aldi's at times." A few people made the comparison that it matched Whole Foods standards, but without its prices.

Fresh Thyme Market is able to offer high-quality fruits, vegetables, and herbs because it gets as much of its produce as possible from local and Midwestern farms and other producers. They're shipped the day they're packed to further help ensure freshness, and are temperature-controlled during transport to any of its approximately 70 stores in 11 states. But no matter how good any produce may seem, you still have to look out for red flags when shopping for it, and you should also know what to do if it falls on the store's floor.