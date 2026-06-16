Customers Swear By These 10 Detroit-Style Pizza Shops In Michigan
From Chicago deep dish to the classic New York slice, several American cities are known for their signature pizza styles. But these major metropolises aren't the only places that deserve a spot in the iconic pizza conversation. One city that's often overlooked is Detroit, home to one of the country's most beloved pies: Detroit-style pizza.
If you're unfamiliar with Detroit-style pizza, it's characterized by its square crust topped with Wisconsin brick cheese and tomato sauce. The style traces back to the 1940s and is best known for its light crispy crust and unique layering of ingredients. One of its defining features is the way the tomato sauce is layered on top of the cheese rather than underneath it, leading to a delicious and distinctly Detroit pie.
While there are many different types of pizza across the United States, some believe Detroit-style pizza to be the best one out there. And Michigan residents certainly have strong opinions on which pizza shops do it best, with many restaurants across the state boasting loyal fan bases. So whether you're planning a trip to the Wolverine State or simply a local craving some Detroit-style pizza, here are the Michigan pizza shops customers say serve up some of the best Detroit-style pizzas around.
Buddy's Pizza in Multiple Locations
No discussion of Detroit-style pizza is complete without Buddy's Pizza, the restaurant widely credited with creating the style in 1946. What began as a humble pizza shop called Buddy's Rendezvous on Conant Street in Detroit has since grown into a Michigan staple with 19 locations across the state, including smaller cities like Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Livonia.
While Buddy's helped originate Detroit-style pizza, that doesn't mean it solely sticks to the classics. Customers can enjoy Buddy's more traditional pie, the "Detroiter," which features Wisconsin brick cheese, tomato basil sauce, parmesan cheese, and its signature Sicilian spice blend, but the pizza chain offers more unique flavor options, too. From Hawaiian to Mediterranean to Margherita, Buddy's 15 pie offerings ensure there's a pie for everyone to enjoy (and if you don't care for any of them, there's also an option to build your own).
Notably, not everyone agrees that Buddy's is still the undisputed favorite when it comes to Detroit-style pizza. Some longtime fans argue that the chain's quality has declined following ownership changes and overall expansion, while others still believe that it's the Detroit-style gold standard (particularly the original location). Buddy's changed ownership again in March 2026; the local investors who bought it told the Detroit Free Press that they hoped "to protect what makes Buddy's special" as well as "focus on the areas that bring the brand closer to its best." While the jury's still out on what Buddy's will become under yet another new set of owners, it's clear that you can't discuss Detroit-style pizza without mentioning Buddy's.
(313) 892-9001
17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212
Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant in Eastpointe
Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant shares an important connection with Buddy's Pizza: the same founders. Shortly after opening Buddy's Rendezvous in 1946, Gus and Ann Guerra sold the business in 1953 and opened Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant in Eastpointe, Michigan, bringing their Detroit-style pizza expertise with them. To this day, both restaurants credit Gus Guerra as the "Father of the Detroit Square Pizza," as seen on Cloverleaf's menu.
Located a little over 20 minutes outside of Detroit, Cloverleaf continues its legacy today, serving the square pies that helped make the style famous. Customers can order plain cheese pies that can be customized through the addition of toppings of their choice. From pepperoni and ham to artichokes and honey, the pizza shop has a wide range of options to cater your pizza to your personal tastes.
For anyone seeking some truly old-school Detroit-style pizza, many believe that Cloverleaf comes as close as you can get. Some even argue that it makes the best pizza anywhere, surpassing famous pizza destinations like New York City (which some theorize has the best pizza), while others view it as the actual OG of Detroit-style pizza thanks to its long-standing connection to Gus Guerra.
(586) 777-5391
24443 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park
Here's some more Detroit-style pizza history for you. As it turns out, Cloverleaf isn't the only pizza shop on this list with ties to Buddy's Pizza. Loui's Pizza holds a direct connection to Buddy's as well — the restaurant was founded in 1977 by Louis Tourtois, a long-time Buddy's pizza chef, making it another good stop for anyone interested in the history of the iconic style.
Located just under 15 minutes from Detroit, Loui's Pizza has earned a loyal following over the years. Detroit-style pizza Reddit threads are full of recs for the pizza shop, with many customers praising its quality and consistency. Part of the pizza shop's appeal is its authentic, old-school pizzeria vibe. Unlike many modern-day pizzerias, Loui's doesn't have an official website and, instead, relies primarily upon Facebook for announcements and updates. The inside of Loui's is just as classic, with customers speaking fondly of its vintage interior and atmosphere.
That traditional approach extends to its menu, too. Rather than offering a long list of specialty creations, Loui's sticks largely to classic toppings such as pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and ham. For many customers, that commitment to tradition is what makes it so appealing.
(248) 547-1711
23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Grandma Bob's Handmade Pizza in Detroit
Despite what its name might suggest, Grandma Bob's Handmade Pizza is one of the newest restaurants on this list. The Detroit pizzeria was opened in the Corktown neighborhood by Dave and John Kwiatkowski in 2019. Now, you might be wondering where the name came from, considering the fact that neither of them seem to be grandmas or have "Bob" anywhere in their names. Well, we can confirm that Grandma Bob does, in fact, exist. The brothers named the pizza shop after their own grandmother, Roberta, who her grandchildren lovingly called Grandma Bob.
Unlike some of the more old-school pizza shops on this list, Grandma Bob's possesses a very modern aesthetic and a more adventurous approach to Detroit-style pizza. While the restaurant serves classic options like cheese and pepperoni, of course, they also serve more creative specialty pies like Sausage + Pistachio and Lobster Roll Pizza. Many customers frequently praise the pizza shop's commitment to putting a fresh spin on a Detroit classic without losing sight of what makes the style so beloved. If you're looking for a more contemporary Detroit-style pizza experience (as well as some creatively named cocktails), Grandma Bob's is a great choice.
(313) 315-3177
2135 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI, 48216
Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit
Michigan & Trumbull's story begins in a completely different city and state: Pittsburgh. Nathan Peck and Kristen Calverley founded the restaurant in the Pennsylvania city in 2017 after struggling to find the classic Detroit-style pizza they grew up eating in their hometown of Detroit. Three years later, they brought the shop back to their hometown, first opening in Corktown in 2020 before moving into the Dreamtroit development building in 2023.
Despite being a relative newcomer to the Detroit-style pizza scene, Michigan & Trumbull has sure made waves. It has earned praise on Reddit threads and social media alike, with one TikTok user even calling it the best pizza in Detroit. Like many other modern pizza shops, Michigan & Trumbull offers some classics as well as some more creative options. Some of its specialty pies include the McLovin, which features the restaurant's "awesome sauce," and the Long Drive Home, which features a creative combo of vodka sauce, sausage, and banana peppers. Notably, it is one of the only restaurants on this list that also offers vegan pies.
(313) 637-4992
1331 Holden Street Detroit, MI 48202
Palazzo di Pizza in Royal Oak
We're heading back to the suburbs of Detroit for this next pick. Located in Royal Oak, which is roughly 15 minutes away from downtown Detroit, Palazzo di Pizza is another newer shop on this list. The pizzeria was founded in 2019 by Robert Cummings alongside his brother and father. Cummings also received guidance from cousin Shawn Randazzo, the 2012 World Champion Pizza Maker of the Year and founder of Detroit-Style Pizza Company. Although Randazzo passed away in 2020, his influence on Detroit-style pizza remains — especially at Palazzo di Pizza. Today, the pizzeria is still owned and operated by the Cummings family.
Customers frequently praise Palazzo di Pizza's high quality, reasonable prices, and mom-and-pop atmosphere. Like many of the pizzerias on this list list, there are fans across several social media platforms who are convinced that Palazzo di Pizza serves up the best Detroit-style pizza around. In addition to classic cheese and build your own options, the menu features specifically pies as well, such as the customer-favorite Hot Honey Ricotta-Roni. Many customers also recommend saving room to try the restaurant's gelato, too.
(855) 233-7872
1220 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Green Lantern Pizza in Multiple Locations
If you thought we'd fully moved onto newer pizza shops, have no fear. Green Lantern Pizza has been dishing out Detroit-style pies since 1955, when Thomas and Irene Vettraino opened the original location in Madison Heights. Known as the "King of Pepperoni," the Vettraino's now have a total of 16 restaurants in the Detroit metropolitan area.
Unlike many of the pizzerias on this list, Green Lantern isn't exclusively focused on Detroit-style pizza. Customers can order their pies in a variety of styles, including round, round deep dish, or thin crust. But if you're truly looking for some authentic Detroit-style pizza, you'll want to go for the chain's "Octopie," which you can customize with toppings of your choice. With that said, the Green Lantern's own blog notes that cupped pepperoni — which you can buy and slice yourself — remains a traditional Detroit-style topping (and perhaps that's advice worth taking from the King of Pepperoni). While the menu does feature some fun specialty flavors such as the BLT Pizza and the Everything Pizza, many customers believe that the chain's classic square pizzas are far superior to its other offerings.
(248) 541-5439
28960 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Niki's Pizza in Greektown
Niki's may be located in the heart of Detroit's Greektown, but traditional Greek dishes aren't exactly the type of cuisine it's serving up. Dennis Kefallinos opened the shop in 1980 and named the restaurant after his mother, Nikoletta ("Niki") Kefallinos. Niki played a vital role in the restaurant's early days, working alongside Dennis before he could afford to hire employees. Today, more than four decades later, Niki's is thriving and has clearly become a fan favorite in the local community.
When it comes to pizza, Niki's keeps it pretty classic, with some of its most popular options including its Famous Cheese Pie and Famous Pepperoni Pie. With that said, the Greek influence is reflected in some offerings. One of most popular is the Famous Feta Pizza, which uses creamy feta cheese in place of the traditional Wisconsin brick cheese for a bit of Mediterranean flair. Other Greek-inspired offerings include the Greek Pizza and Mediterranean Pizza.
Many Niki's fans consider it to be one of Detroit's most underrated pizza shops and believe it deserves a larger role in conversations about the city's best Detroit-style pizza. While it may not have the same historical reputation as Buddy's, Loui's, or Cloverleaf, it's a longtime Greektown staple and clearly beloved by customers. Diners have praised the chain for its flavorful sauce, late night hours, and killer weekly deals (pro tip: large pizzas are 50% off on Wednesdays).
(313) 961-4303
735 Beaubien Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Pie Sci Pizza in Detroit and Oak Park
This next pizzeria may not be an oldie, but it's certainly a goodie. Pie Sci Pizza was founded by Jeremy Damaske, who initially launched the concept as a pop-up located in local bar Woodbridge Pub. By 2016, the first Pie Sci location opened with a unique science-themed marketing angle.
Customers praise Pie Sci Pizza for its fresh, fun take on the classic that is Detroit-style pizza. Some customers believe it's the best spot to head to if you're looking for a more gourmet interpretation of the style, while others appreciate its willingness to experiment (no pun intended) with unexpected flavor combinations. Pie Sci's menu typically offers a special that changes every few weeks — a section of the menu it calls "The Science Lab."
The rest of the menu is divided into school-themed tiers: Primary, Secondary, Collegiate, and Graduate. As the names suggest, the pizzas become increasingly more adventurous as you move through the tiers. Current offerings include Baby Got BBQ, a barbecue-chicken inspired pie with a cajun crust; Hot to Goat, featuring ingredients like pepperoni, goat cheese, and hot honey; and Empire Strikes Mac, a vegan pizza featuring pickles, lettuce, and vegan Thousand Island dressing. While the pizzeria does offer a simpler build-your-own option and plenty of traditional toppings, that's not what has earned it such a devoted following. For customers seeking a creative spin on Detroit-style pizza, Pie Sci is one of the most highly recommended spots around.
(313) 818-0290
5163 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48208
Shield's Pizza in Multiple Locations
Buddy's may be known as the originator of Detroit-style pizza, but it isn't the oldest pizzeria on today's list. That title belongs to Shield's. The restaurant initially opened as a bar in 1937 and began serving food in 1946. The story goes that former Buddy's chef Louis Tortois initially left Buddy's in the 1970s to work at Shield's, bringing his Detroit-style-pizza-making expertise with him, until he eventually left to start Loui's. Today, Shield's has a total of three locations in Detroit, Southfield, and Troy.
When it comes to menu offerings, Shield's has classic options such as a plain cheese pie and build-your-own pies alongside a relatively tame list of specialty pizzas. Perhaps its most inventive offering is "The Phylly Steak," which includes shredded steak, green peppers, onions, cheese, and a "zesty steak sauce."
Some customers enjoy that Shield's has a bit sweeter of a sauce than what you'll find at other local favorites like Loui's, Michigan & Trumbull, and Buddy's. Like Niki's, many Shield's fans believe that the pizzeria deserves far more recognition in discussions about the city's best Detroit-style pizza. In fact, many believe Shield's surpasses Buddy's. And customers aren't the only ones to recognize it. While today's list is focusing on customer opinion, it's worth noting that Tasting Table also selected Shield's as the absolute best pizza in Detroit.
5057 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 262-6087
Methodology
To compile this list, we reviewed a variety of social media threads, posts, and scores of online reviews to identify which Detroit-style pizza shops received the most consistent praise from customers.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Food Republic.