Customers Swear By These 10 Detroit-Style Pizza Shops In Michigan

From Chicago deep dish to the classic New York slice, several American cities are known for their signature pizza styles. But these major metropolises aren't the only places that deserve a spot in the iconic pizza conversation. One city that's often overlooked is Detroit, home to one of the country's most beloved pies: Detroit-style pizza.

If you're unfamiliar with Detroit-style pizza, it's characterized by its square crust topped with Wisconsin brick cheese and tomato sauce. The style traces back to the 1940s and is best known for its light crispy crust and unique layering of ingredients. One of its defining features is the way the tomato sauce is layered on top of the cheese rather than underneath it, leading to a delicious and distinctly Detroit pie.

While there are many different types of pizza across the United States, some believe Detroit-style pizza to be the best one out there. And Michigan residents certainly have strong opinions on which pizza shops do it best, with many restaurants across the state boasting loyal fan bases. So whether you're planning a trip to the Wolverine State or simply a local craving some Detroit-style pizza, here are the Michigan pizza shops customers say serve up some of the best Detroit-style pizzas around.