This 2-Ingredient Chocolate Soda Fountain Drink Deserves A Second Act

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For a vast portion of the 1900s, soda fountains at drug stores and five and dimes were a staple destination in the United States; they were the home of a variety of sweet soda fountain treats like egg creams, brown cows, and lime rickeys. Perhaps one of the simplest drinks available at the time is one that could easily be revived today: chocolate soda.

In its early days, chocolate soda was simply a mix of chocolate syrup and seltzer water with a 1:2 ratio. However, another version eventually emerged with chocolate syrup drizzled over ice and topped with Coca-Cola. All that was left to do was stir it together and sip — or garnish it with a maraschino cherry, if they were on hand.

While soda fountains are rarer today, chocolate sodas didn't disappear along with them. In the mid-1980s, there was a resurgence in the drink's popularity when several bottling companies, including A.J. Canfield, R.J. Corr Naturals Inc., Shasta, and more, crafted their own versions. Today, bottled versions appear to be uncommon, but many restaurants are capable of replicating the chocolatey beverage. Sonic, for example, has a chocolate syrup that can be added to any of its carbonated beverages, and some Redditors who have tried it are fans. One wrote, "Just ordered a chocolate [Coke]at [Sonic] and came here wondering who else likes it!! It is honestly so good." They shared in another comment, "It has been my [go-to] drink since the 90s." Meanwhile, other spots that stock chocolate syrup for milkshakes or sundaes, like Steak 'n Shake and Dairy Queen, could also likely make it.