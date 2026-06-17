What It Means When Eggs Are Cloudy

Eggs are one of life's ultimate convenience foods. You can cook them in so many different ways, then enjoy a tasty and reliable source of protein. Crack them open day to day, and the food is relatively standardized. Every once in a while, though, drop an egg into a pan, and it might look a little different — say, the white exhibits cloudiness. Spurred by historic fears of foodborne illness, the mind immediately goes to dark places. You might even be inclined to toss the batch; better safe than sorry, right?

However, cloudy egg whites actually signal the opposite: top-tier freshness. The effect occurs due to an accumulation of carbon dioxide that has yet to seep out of the shell. A completely natural phenomenon, the egg is not only perfectly fine to eat, but will likely taste even better than usual. Specifically, the texture comes with advantages, lending an extra-fluffy consistency that can ease the creation of restaurant-quality scrambled eggs in the comfort of home. So rather than a bad sign, take it as a fortunate one, making breakfast a little tastier than usual.