The Unfortunate Things Hiding In Your Spices

Variety is the spice of life, and spices flavor your life — in particular, your food. Imported spices, in particular, are popular (dare we say, essential?) in the U.S., mostly because our domestic agriculture is more focused on crops that have a multitude of uses, like corn, and is less interested in growing spices, which tend to be used for singular purposes. While you can stock up on spices at stores like Trader Joe's, there are some unfortunate things that can come hidden in those little jars. If you've ever opened a little bottle of, say, paprika, and thought you spotted something resembling insect parts among the fine powder, you weren't hallucinating.

That's because according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), imported agricultural products are prone to carrying a certain amount of unavoidable natural debris. In fact, the government agency actually maintains an official "Defect Levels Handbook," which you can find online, set up to outline the federally regulated legal limits on these types of "inclusions" to food manufacturers.

And insects, like cigarette beetles and drugstore beetles, are just some of the nasty contaminants that can be found in imported spices. Rodent excrement is another, as is mold, and even hair from a variety of animals. And with those undesirables comes the potential for harmful bacteria that can cause various kinds of food poisoning.