Turn Your Egg Salad From Bland To Mouth-Watering With This Simple Addition

Egg salad is one of those quick and easy recipes that you can whip up in just a few minutes. Sure, you have to boil and shell the eggs. But you can get the cook just right if you follow some tricks — like always starting with eggs at room temperature, or adding a tablespoon of oil to the cooking water, which will help separate the shell from the white and make them easier to peel. But once you have your salad all mixed together, you should think about adding some pickled red onions to elevate the profile and enhance the already incredible blend of textures.

A beautiful combination of salt, sugar, vinegar, and a bit of tangy spice, the onions will bring more flavor to highlight the richness of the yolks, some sweetness to complement the delicate egg whites and mayonnaise, and a punch of acidity to balance it all out — or complement whatever mustard you may be using. Plus, they're super easy to make — with quick-pickled red onions, for example, it only takes about 30 minutes, and some of that is cooling time.