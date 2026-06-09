Why Alton Brown Refuses To Eat This Mollusk

Alton Brown rose to fame as the host of Food Network's "Good Eats," winning viewers with its blend of food science, history, and culinary technique, all presented in his quirkily entertaining style. Despite cheerleading all kinds of food on his Peabody Award-winning show, Brown isn't shy about talking about what he doesn't like. He's posted on X, for instance, that truffle oil "sucks," and has said that it's impossible to make calf liver taste good. But the reason he won't eat one particular mollusk has nothing to do with its flavor. Instead, he explained on the YouTube channel "Mythical Kitchen" that he won't eat octopus after an experience with one that left him profoundly moved. Essentially, one mollusk remembered him from a previous encounter and forever changed his perspective on eating them.

Animal intelligence is assessed using a variety of behavioral and neurological measures, and octopuses are considered among the most intelligent invertebrates. They have relatively large and complex nervous systems for invertebrates, and some species possess larger brain-to-body ratios than certain vertebrates. The animals are also able to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and use tools, and as Brown discovered, they do remember things. The suction cups on octopuses' eight arms have chemical sensors that can smell and taste, which likely played a major role in how the one he'd met before remembered him. Sight may have also been a factor, as octopuses are able to visually recognize humans.