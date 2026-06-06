This Best-Selling Beer From The '80s Is A Creamy Classic

During the 1980s, American beer culture was at an intriguing stage. Consumption was at an all-time high, but the landscape was changing. Once-classic top brands like Schlitz were on the way out, eclipsed by still-reigning domestic giants like Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light. Economically, easy-drinking light lagers still ruled the land, while imported beers like Heineken and Corona drew abundant interest.

Yet, for the first time in decades, small-scale American brewers started to make their mark on beer culture. Interest in new beer styles grew, with now-iconic makers like Sierra Nevada, Bell's Brewery, and Samuel Adams making their debuts during the decade. As part of this brewing renaissance, another best-selling beer style was on offer: Genesee Cream Ale. From the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, the Rochester, New York-based brewery sold plentiful cans.

The beer did not debut during this era. Genesee Cream Ale first came out in 1960, while the cream ale style had already served as competition for lagers during the 19th century. Forced into near-obscurity following Prohibition, cream ale eventually reemerged, with Genesee becoming one of the style's leading producers and reminding American consumers of the wider range of beer options available. Much like the strong Pennsylvania ties of Yuengling, America's oldest brewery, Genesee is buoyed by a proud Rochester fan base, making it a regional favorite that found success nationwide.