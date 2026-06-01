Easily Upgrade Your Air-Fried Salmon With These 2 Ingredients
A salmon fillet is incredibly versatile; you can sear, broil, grill, or roast the cut to delicious effect. Yet for especially fuss-free convenience, consider preparing the fish in an air fryer. The countertop convection oven crisps up even a thick filet, all over a quick duration with minimal mess.
It's an efficient preparation process that makes for a terrific blank canvas, so slather your salmon in mayo, then grate on parmesan for an effective one-two punch. The egg-based emulsion incorporates extra fat and thereby moisture into the fish, easing any fears of overcooking. Meanwhile, the parmesan lends a touch of salty crispness, yielding a salmon filet with a tasty cheesy crust.
The two pantry staples work delectably in unison, crafting a salmon dish with enhanced richness and a robustly salty-savory flavor. It's an easy upgrade — you'll only need to spoon the ingredient atop the filet — yet the air-fried fish comes out impressive.
Other ingredients to pair with mayo-parmesan salmon
Salmon delights without much fuss: Mayo, parm, and some cracked black pepper already constitute a delightful meal. Yet just one or two tweaks can take the filets into truly gourmet territory. Start with textural upgrades. A light panko coating creates a delicious golden brown crust that'll meld with the parmesan. Alternatively, sesame seeds color the salmon exterior with a slight crunch while adding a delicate nutty flavor.
To throw more flavors into the mix, you could go for a simple Dijon-crusted salmon recipe, using the tangy-spicy notes of mustard to elevate the dish. Attain caramelization via maple syrup or honey — ideally mixed right into the mayo — thereby creating a sweet crust. Cut the fish into smaller pieces alongside sugar, and you'll craft some easy air fryer salmon bites, with the added surface area creating more sauce coverage (and extra crunch). You could also imbue a complex herbal flavor via a few spoonfuls of pesto – the condiment transforms the dish with an earthy bite. Air fryer salmon enables varied playfulness, so start with a combo of parmesan and mayo for a trusty foundation.