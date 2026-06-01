Easily Upgrade Your Air-Fried Salmon With These 2 Ingredients

A salmon fillet is incredibly versatile; you can sear, broil, grill, or roast the cut to delicious effect. Yet for especially fuss-free convenience, consider preparing the fish in an air fryer. The countertop convection oven crisps up even a thick filet, all over a quick duration with minimal mess.

It's an efficient preparation process that makes for a terrific blank canvas, so slather your salmon in mayo, then grate on parmesan for an effective one-two punch. The egg-based emulsion incorporates extra fat and thereby moisture into the fish, easing any fears of overcooking. Meanwhile, the parmesan lends a touch of salty crispness, yielding a salmon filet with a tasty cheesy crust.

The two pantry staples work delectably in unison, crafting a salmon dish with enhanced richness and a robustly salty-savory flavor. It's an easy upgrade — you'll only need to spoon the ingredient atop the filet — yet the air-fried fish comes out impressive.