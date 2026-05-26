Pepsi Once Tried Selling This Vending Machine Snack In Soda Cans

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From the rise of prebiotic colas to the explosion of canned mocktails, an increasing selection of drinks now ends up in a soda can. Still, it's hard to top the uniqueness of a late-1990s PepsiCo release, when the brand packaged Frito-Lay chips in a can. The two companies merged in 1965, and never was a brand crossover so literal.

Visually, the original chip cans were striking. The Fritos rendition came with bold yellow stripes underpinning a classic logo. Meanwhile, a 1996 Doritos release bore a sideways logo and a splash of crayon-like red coloring — an aesthetic reminiscent of a La Croix can. The cans featured pull-off tops, enabling on-the-go snacking. Such packaging prototypes only ran for a few years, making the now-rare cans collectible items.

PepsiCo released the product to ease automated sales alongside sodas and to curate product placement inside vending machines. However, the momentum never picked up, and distribution failed to expand past select test markets. Mechanical issues further stalled growth, making the release a unique blip in time rather than a widespread form of packaging.