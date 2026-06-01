In-N-Out Food Trucks Will Cater Your Parties In These 4 States

In-N-Out Burger inspires devotion that goes beyond that of just another fast food place among many of its fans, including late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who named it his favorite Los Angeles restaurant. Dedicated customers will go out of their way for its food, but anyone can share the In-N-Out love by catering an event with one of its Cookout Trucks. They are available in California, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada, four of the 10 states where the chain operates as of May 2026. However, they are limited to certain regions: all of Los Angeles and Orange counties and parts of four others in Southern California; Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas; Denver and Colorado Springs in Colorado; and Las Vegas in Nevada.

The 65-foot semi-trucks are mobile kitchens where the burgers are cooked to order, just like in the restaurants, and yes, workers generally can make them animal style if requested. Event hosts can offer hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and/or the chain's beloved Double-Doubles. They can also choose whether to provide the burgers alone or with potato chips, a soft drink, or both (though In-N-Out's Grilled Cheese can be included as a non-meat option.) The standard trucks cannot make french fries or milkshakes, however, because the necessary machinery is impractical in the limited space.

In-N-Out has two standard trucks each in Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. There are nine in California, along with two other special vehicles for the state. The Fryer Cookout Truck is outfitted to make fries, and the Esther Snyder Truck, named after the chain's co-founder, serves mini versions of the classic burgers and fries at youth-centric events. The latter costs 15% more, and the extra money goes to the chain's foundation supporting child abuse victims.