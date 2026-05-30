The $4 Aldi Spice Container That Makes Seasoning Meat A Breeze

If you've been on the hunt for an easy way to keep some of your favorite spices all in one spot, look no further than the Crofton White Spice Jar at Aldi. With four same-sized compartments and a smaller middle space, the jar can house several spices with enough room left for a few measuring spoons or other small kitchen tools. What makes the container an MVP for successful public cookouts is its convenient handle, making it easily portable. There's no need to haul a bunch of spice containers out to the grill for meat-seasoning when this jar can accommodate all that you need to sear up flavorful steaks, chicken, fish, or anything else you'll want kissed by flames. Plus, it comes with an attached lid to flip open when you need to. Or, if you're planning to cook at a park or a campsite, the closed lid can keep your spices from spilling when you're transporting them.

The jar needn't be reserved for grilling, though. It can work well for indoor cooking, and depending on the setup of your cooking area and cabinets, it could help maximize your kitchen space. At just shy of $4 (before tax, and depending on what market you're in), you can pick up several of them and streamline your spice storage. However, since it's clear — though Aldi does sell a clear blue counterpart, too — be sure to keep the filled containers in a cabinet or dark pantry to keep everything fresh, as light can degrade their quality.