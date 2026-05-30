The $4 Aldi Spice Container That Makes Seasoning Meat A Breeze
If you've been on the hunt for an easy way to keep some of your favorite spices all in one spot, look no further than the Crofton White Spice Jar at Aldi. With four same-sized compartments and a smaller middle space, the jar can house several spices with enough room left for a few measuring spoons or other small kitchen tools. What makes the container an MVP for successful public cookouts is its convenient handle, making it easily portable. There's no need to haul a bunch of spice containers out to the grill for meat-seasoning when this jar can accommodate all that you need to sear up flavorful steaks, chicken, fish, or anything else you'll want kissed by flames. Plus, it comes with an attached lid to flip open when you need to. Or, if you're planning to cook at a park or a campsite, the closed lid can keep your spices from spilling when you're transporting them.
The jar needn't be reserved for grilling, though. It can work well for indoor cooking, and depending on the setup of your cooking area and cabinets, it could help maximize your kitchen space. At just shy of $4 (before tax, and depending on what market you're in), you can pick up several of them and streamline your spice storage. However, since it's clear — though Aldi does sell a clear blue counterpart, too — be sure to keep the filled containers in a cabinet or dark pantry to keep everything fresh, as light can degrade their quality.
How to use the Crofton White Spice Jar to organize spices and more
When adding spices to the jar, consider the flavors that you'll use together. For steak and many other meats, salt and pepper will be great additions alongside garlic powder, onion powder, or dried mushroom powder. Or, if you typically add a spicy element, cayenne pepper or chili powder are good options. Want a sweet and salty exterior on your beef? Try reserving one compartment for brown sugar. Just be sure to stick to using it with the other ingredients in the jar since it could absorb some of the flavors, making it less than ideal for incorporating into cookies and other sweet recipes.
Spices for various cuisines can be stored together, too. It's an easy way to have the ingredients for blends ready for taco seasoning, Indian meals, or classic Italian dishes. And if you're a baker, you can use it for that, too. Try compartmentalizing various flavors that work well together, like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, or for organizing different shades of decorator's sugar or cake toppings like edible flowers and sprinkles.
Outside of ongoing storage, the versatile jar can also be used for entertaining. Place a variety of berries or other types of fruit in the outside sections and fill the interior with ice to keep everything chilled at an outside gathering on a hot day. Or, fill it with an array of candies. Either way, you'll have a colorful display, and the lid will do its job of keeping the food inside safe from warm-weather pests.