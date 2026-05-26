The Best Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Flavor Has Crunch In Every Bite

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Dutch-based Tony's Chocolonely began selling its chocolate in 2005, but it didn't make it to the U.S. until 2015. Now, there's an array of flavors available, from basic milk chocolate and white chocolate to varieties that incorporate pretzels, toffee, hazelnuts, and more. To find out which is the best, Food Republic tried 10 different bars, and there was one clear winner: Tony's Chocolonely's Filled Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch.

Nearly all of the bars were a hit, but texture played a primary role in our taste tester's decision. While most of the bars are solid, this is one of the few "filled" versions available. Lovers of creamy goodness will appreciate the milk chocolate exterior that gives way to a rich, liquid caramel interior, but the crispiness of both the sea salt and caramel bits is key to its appeal. Our taste-tester isn't alone in their enthusiasm for the bar. One Instagram user mentioned loving the flavor, as well as "the crunchy caramel bits in addition to the gooey middle," while another user commented, "Omg I had this a few days ago and ate half of it in one sitting ... Could've eaten it all."

If crunchiness is what you're after in your chocolate, the company has another product that might satisfy your cravings, too. Lil' Bits, available at Walmart, are chocolate-covered spheres filled with ingredients like sea salt and cookies or sugar-filled marshmallows and graham crackers.