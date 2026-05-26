The Best Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Flavor Has Crunch In Every Bite
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dutch-based Tony's Chocolonely began selling its chocolate in 2005, but it didn't make it to the U.S. until 2015. Now, there's an array of flavors available, from basic milk chocolate and white chocolate to varieties that incorporate pretzels, toffee, hazelnuts, and more. To find out which is the best, Food Republic tried 10 different bars, and there was one clear winner: Tony's Chocolonely's Filled Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch.
Nearly all of the bars were a hit, but texture played a primary role in our taste tester's decision. While most of the bars are solid, this is one of the few "filled" versions available. Lovers of creamy goodness will appreciate the milk chocolate exterior that gives way to a rich, liquid caramel interior, but the crispiness of both the sea salt and caramel bits is key to its appeal. Our taste-tester isn't alone in their enthusiasm for the bar. One Instagram user mentioned loving the flavor, as well as "the crunchy caramel bits in addition to the gooey middle," while another user commented, "Omg I had this a few days ago and ate half of it in one sitting ... Could've eaten it all."
If crunchiness is what you're after in your chocolate, the company has another product that might satisfy your cravings, too. Lil' Bits, available at Walmart, are chocolate-covered spheres filled with ingredients like sea salt and cookies or sugar-filled marshmallows and graham crackers.
The foundation of Tony Chocolonely's business model
Tony's Chocolonely's chocolates may be indulgent, and its labels can be fun and quirky, but at the heart of the company is a serious mission: stopping the exploitation of workers within the chocolate industry, specifically in relation to forced labor and child labor. The focus is largely on Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, two of the world's largest cocoa-producing countries.
To achieve its goal, Tony's Chocolonely has implemented a layered approach that starts with using 100% traceable beans and building awareness about harmful practices within the industry. It also collaborates with Fairtrade and uses its Living Income Model to help guide its work to improve the financial situations of impoverished farmers, including paying higher prices for the cocoa they produce. Additionally, the company and its cooperatives utilize a Child Labor Monitoring and Remediation System to identify cases of child labor and help children transition out of working environments.
Tony's Chocolonely's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. In 2026, it ranked second among medium and large companies in the seventh edition of the Chocolate Scorecard, which rates businesses' policies and practices in categories like traceability and transparency, living income, forced and child labor, and more. It also received recognition in the form of the Gender Award, acknowledging the company's work toward promoting gender equality in cocoa farming. Additionally, Tony's Chocolonely has received high marks on the Chocolate Scorecard in multiple previous years and has garnered other accolades, including the 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Company award and the 2020 award for Most Socially Responsible Chocolatier (Global) from Capital Finance International.