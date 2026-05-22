People From Texas Put This Head-Scratching Condiment On Tamales

In Texas, Southern and Mexican dining traditions have long collided. Chili con carne — among the first dishes that defined Tex-Mex cuisine — started as a street food served in San Antonio public spaces. In the southern part of the state, traditional Mexican charcoal pit cooking mingles with Texas barbecue culture. Not all combinations are immediately beloved; the Lone Star State's first packaged chili powder was met with skepticism. A modern Texan mash-up that drives similar controversy is ketchup on tamales.

The contentious addition is remarkably widespread, but unfailingly generates discussion. Defenders assert the savory-sweet condiment is common and tasty. "I think they complement each other well. I don't need ketchup, but I like it. My whole family eats them like that," wrote a Reddit user. "This is my how my parents showed me to eat tamales when I was a kid so I still do to this day," noted another user. Likely, the practice is lightly regional: The habit appears to be more common in the Rio Grande Valley area, while residents of El Paso tend to react harshly. Other Texans deny ever seeing the combo altogether.

More often than not, the pairing generates negativity. Impassioned open letters address the topic, and food judgments exclude no one. Ultimately, people are free to place ketchup wherever they please — and if you happen to dollop it on tamales, know that you're not alone.