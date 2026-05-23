Betty Crocker's Inaugural Cake Mix Was Far From Basic

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We don't think twice today about picking up a cake mix at the store, but there was a time when the only option for home cooks was baking from scratch. Betty Crocker became a pioneer in changing that when the General Mills brand launched its first cake mix in 1947. Although it now has six chocolate versions among its various flavors, and five kinds of vanilla and yellow, the original was a more distinctive Ginger Cake.

Betty Crocker introduced it as a "cake in a box" that you simply added water to before baking, and touted that it was made with cake flour, which creates a softer texture. The other ingredients in the flavor, which is known for its warm spices, included sugar, molasses, vegetable shortening, dry milk solids, baking powder, spice flavorings, salt, and caramel. It's still sold today, with a few ingredient changes, renamed Gingerbread Cake and Cookie Mix because it can be used to make both.

Betty Crocker added Devil's Food and Party Cake to its lineup not long after, and as consumers began to ask whether they could use fresh ingredients with the mixes, they were adjusted to require both eggs and water. The later-discontinued Party flavor allowed you to make a yellow, white, or spice version depending on whether you used whole eggs, egg whites, or added spices. The brand continued to add new flavors and product lines, including ones for chiffon cakes in 1958, a Super Moist line in 1977, and gluten-free options in 2009.