What Happened To Keystone Light's Fruit-Filled Spinoff Beers?

Americans are drinking less alcohol than they used to, a years-long trend that includes beer consumption. Brewers have responded with products like non-alcoholic beers and flavored versions to appeal to consumers. In March 2020, Keystone Light tried to win back a generation that had largely sworn off drinking by introducing the raspberry lime-infused Keylightful. But like many trends of that year, the fruity beer didn't stick around for long.

Launched by Molson Coors to rival the success of Natural Light's Naturdays, Keylightful's raspberry lime profile sat in the same citrusy family as a simple summery shandy. Its bright pink and green cans featured a French bulldog mascot sporting sunglasses named Lil' Breezy Keezy — a clear attempt to capture the attention of a younger demographic.

But it apparently didn't perform as well as the company hoped, which likely wasn't helped by the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the same month it debuted. Molson Coors announced less than a year and a half later, in August 2021, that Keylightful was one of 11 lower-cost brands it was eliminating to pare down its products and focus on more premium ones.