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McDonald's has been helping customers get their days started with its iconic Egg McMuffin for more than five decades. California franchise owner Herb Peterson originally created it as a riff on eggs Benedict; after some tinkering, the breakfast sandwich hit test markets in 1972 and was available nationally by 1975. It actually began as an open-face sandwich that came with honey or jam before becoming the Egg McMuffin we know: a fresh cracked egg, Canadian bacon, and American cheese on a toasted and buttered English muffin. Mickey D's then took it from good to great with a 2015 switch from liquid margarine to butter. If you want to try making your own McMuffins, you should buy Walmart's Great Value Deluxe American Cheese Slices for the best replica version.

The suggestion comes from Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef TikTokker who shares food info and tips about his former employer. He said you can't actually get the same cheese since it's formulated exclusively for the chain, but named the Great Value Deluxe as tasting the closest, noting the ingredient lists for both are nearly the same.

If you want to try another American, he says to get it sliced at the deli counter or shingled in a package (how the Great Value Deluxe comes), because the burger giant doesn't use the individually-wrapped ones. Those plastic-wrapped slices have less of the fat that provides a richer taste than the deli-style. Finally, further duplicate the chain's practices by taking the cheese out of the refrigerator to warm up for at least an hour.