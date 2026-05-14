Give Vegetables A Flavor Boost With This French Sauce

Common recipes that prepare vegetables with cooking fats are all about upping heartiness while pairing with their natural sugars. Anthony Bourdain even said that the key to restaurant-worthy veggies at home was to lean into the butter for the best possible taste. However, if you want something just as good but far more complex, look no further than a classic French sauce: demi-glace.

Made either by mixing veal stock with the French mother sauce espagnole or by simply reducing veal stock to an incredibly thickened state, demi-glace is an all-in-one seasoning that makes vegetables easier to prepare and far more flavorful. What really sets it apart from other seasoning blends, and even the highest-end butters, is its intense umami flavor. Combined with the acidic brightness of tomatoes, there's practically no flavor box this sauce doesn't tick. Plus, it's incredibly versatile and easy to keep on hand, lasting in the freezer for up to four months before needing to be replaced.

As an ingredient, its high fat content makes it a great substitute for traditional cooking oils, helping roasted and sauteed root vegetables develop a glassy sheen. As a sauce, it can impart tons of caramelized flavor to steamed, boiled, or blanched sides, transforming fast and easy vegetables into something incredibly hearty. Thanks to its aromatics, demi-glace also has a deep complexity, making any vegetable taste like you spent hours preparing it, even if all you did was toss it in the sauce.