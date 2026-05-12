The Discontinued Denny's Melt That Needs To Come Back To The Menu

In 2021, Denny's officially announced the debut of the Big Dipper Melt, its take on the French dip sandwich consisting of melt-in-your-mouth pot roast, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and caramelized onions on Texas toast, served with a cup of au jus for dipping. The sandwich was a hit among diners and even made it onto menus in the chain's Mexico locations. By 2023, diners were already reporting that the Big Dipper Melt was no longer available at their local Denny's locations, and the sandwich eventually disappeared from the menu altogether. However, it's something the chain of diner-style restaurants should revive.

The mayonnaise and Swiss cheese mixed to create a creamy sauce akin to a fondue; the caramelized onions gave it a hit of umami that accented the tender braised beef while also providing a sweet contrast; the crisp, buttery Texas toast was the perfect vehicle for the rich fillings. Dipped into the accompanying classic au jus — a fancy French term for savory meat drippings — the sandwich transformed into the perfect handheld comfort food and was so much more than the sum of its parts. "I found my new favorite sandwich," one reviewer exclaimed after dipping and biting into it (via YouTube). "I loved this[,] and it's gone now," one Redditor complained on a thread about the Big Dipper.

Denny's did replace the Big Dipper Melt with another similar sandwich, but it can feel a bit like a consolation prize compared to the indulgent classic. The Pot Roast Melt still includes the pot-roasted beef and caramelized onions of Denny's defunct Big Dipper but eschews the mayonnaise and replaces the Swiss cheese with sharp white cheddar and the Texas toast with slices of grilled sourdough bread. The biggest element missing from the new sandwich is what made the Big Dipper melt a dipper — the au jus dipping sauce.