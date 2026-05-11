Why Your Baked Potatoes Always Explode In The Oven
The iconic baked potato is the ultimate low-effort meal and makes for the perfect vessel for a wide variety of unique toppings. While it's prized for its fluffy interior and crispy skin, getting to that point isn't always smooth sailing. One occupational hazard you might encounter is the potato exploding. Fortunately, by simply poking a few holes into your potato before baking, you can save your oven or microwave from turning into a nightmare cleanup.
The reason baked potatoes sometimes go boom is largely down to technical difficulties. See, the starchy interior of a potato is made up of around 80% water. When baking, the internal temperature of the potato begins to rise, and this water evaporates into steam. This is very normal, but it's the skin that makes things tricky. Thick and fibrous, it provides no avenue for this steam to escape. Eventually, the pressure builds up to a point where exploding becomes inevitable.
There are many ways to cook a baked potato, but exploding can occur with each option. However, microwave explosions tend to be much more aggressive, as they operate by rapidly heating up water molecules, while the oven heats the potato more gradually. Nevertheless, failing to allow for the internal release of moisture is one of the biggest baked potato mistakes you can make. But the good news is that it's super easy. You could either use a fork and poke several deep, even holes into the potato, or slice a deep incision lengthwise with a knife.
More hacks for a perfectly baked potato
When you allow steam to escape your baked potato, you're not only preventing explosions, but also improving its final texture. Potatoes are starch-dense, and if there's too much moisture present, these starch molecules will absorb it and thicken. The result is a denser, heavier texture rather than a soft, fluffy one. This is also why we recommend avoiding wrapping your potato in aluminum foil. Even if there are holes to let the steam escape, it will be trapped by the foil and cause the potato skin to go from crispy to soggy. For the best results, just place the potato directly on the oven rack.
Before your potato goes into the oven, there are also several prep tricks that'll guarantee delicious results. For a deeper flavor, submerge the potatoes in a salt bath — this will draw out excess moisture while infusing the interior with a rich, savory flavor. You should also always rub the skin with oil and sprinkle a liberal amount of salt and pepper. In the oven, the oil will crisp up the skin while also holding all the seasonings.
Following baking, you can also smash your baked potatoes on the counter. This unconventional trick will help open up the fibrous potato, allowing excess steam to escape for the fluffiest finish. Following this, add a dollop of butter to the interior and mix with a fork, which will create a creamy, luxurious mouthfeel.