Why Your Baked Potatoes Always Explode In The Oven

The iconic baked potato is the ultimate low-effort meal and makes for the perfect vessel for a wide variety of unique toppings. While it's prized for its fluffy interior and crispy skin, getting to that point isn't always smooth sailing. One occupational hazard you might encounter is the potato exploding. Fortunately, by simply poking a few holes into your potato before baking, you can save your oven or microwave from turning into a nightmare cleanup.

The reason baked potatoes sometimes go boom is largely down to technical difficulties. See, the starchy interior of a potato is made up of around 80% water. When baking, the internal temperature of the potato begins to rise, and this water evaporates into steam. This is very normal, but it's the skin that makes things tricky. Thick and fibrous, it provides no avenue for this steam to escape. Eventually, the pressure builds up to a point where exploding becomes inevitable.

There are many ways to cook a baked potato, but exploding can occur with each option. However, microwave explosions tend to be much more aggressive, as they operate by rapidly heating up water molecules, while the oven heats the potato more gradually. Nevertheless, failing to allow for the internal release of moisture is one of the biggest baked potato mistakes you can make. But the good news is that it's super easy. You could either use a fork and poke several deep, even holes into the potato, or slice a deep incision lengthwise with a knife.