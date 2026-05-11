Massive Chicken-Fried Steak Is Served At This Iconic Texas Restaurant
Texan cuisine covers a wide breadth of dining, spanning everything from iconic slow-cooked brisket to the mouth-watering delights of Tex-Mex cuisine. Yet few of the state's foods come with a hearty appeal quite like chicken-fried steak. Composed of a thin beef fillet fried to crispy perfection — qualities that set the dish apart from country fried steak – it's a Southern classic found across the Lone Star State. Looking for a truly Texas-sized rendition? Head to The Wagon Wheel Restaurant in the South of the state.
Located in the town of Eagle Pass right at the Mexico border, the restaurant's chicken fried steak rendition is the stuff of legend. The dish — which weighs some 1.5 pounds – is crafted using top sirloin, flavored with a signature spice blend, and only lightly battered, per Texan tastes. Deep-fried to a golden hue, the dish comes out on a pizza platter, accompanied by comforting sides like Texas toast, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Some three ounces of gravy are ladled atop, rounding out the truly eye-catching platter. "Everything is bigger in Texas," the saying goes – a quality that certainly rings true for this dish.
Wagon Wheel Restaurant is known for Texan foods served in large portions
Opened in 1994, Wagon Wheel has long sold barbecue and other Texan fare to the Eagle Pass community. First operating as a drive-thru, the restaurant shifted to a brick-and-mortar in 2021, now offering diners a chance to sample the meaty fare amidst Texan-themed decor. In addition to the huge chicken fried steak, the restaurant's known for its barbecue brisket, served both standalone and in sandwiches – including a rendition contained in Texas toast. Dino beef ribs, loaded nachos, and an 18-ounce grilled ribeye are some of the other dishes listed on the menu.
Wagon Wheel's renditions of beloved Texan foods, crafted with care and served in generous quantities, have made it a local hotspot. "Huge portions, perfectly cooked meat, delicious sides, and a chicken fried steak so big it looked like a medium pizza," wrote a Yelp reviewer. The praise extends to slow-cooked meats, too: "I have to say[,] the brisket plate was unbelievably delicious. The plate had so much food in it that I had to take a doggie bag home," noted a Google reviewer. Customers report long driving times to experience the magic, with queues often forming on the weekend. So whenever you're looking for a dining experience full of Texan character, keep the Wagon Wheel in mind.