Massive Chicken-Fried Steak Is Served At This Iconic Texas Restaurant

Texan cuisine covers a wide breadth of dining, spanning everything from iconic slow-cooked brisket to the mouth-watering delights of Tex-Mex cuisine. Yet few of the state's foods come with a hearty appeal quite like chicken-fried steak. Composed of a thin beef fillet fried to crispy perfection — qualities that set the dish apart from country fried steak – it's a Southern classic found across the Lone Star State. Looking for a truly Texas-sized rendition? Head to The Wagon Wheel Restaurant in the South of the state.

Located in the town of Eagle Pass right at the Mexico border, the restaurant's chicken fried steak rendition is the stuff of legend. The dish — which weighs some 1.5 pounds – is crafted using top sirloin, flavored with a signature spice blend, and only lightly battered, per Texan tastes. Deep-fried to a golden hue, the dish comes out on a pizza platter, accompanied by comforting sides like Texas toast, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Some three ounces of gravy are ladled atop, rounding out the truly eye-catching platter. "Everything is bigger in Texas," the saying goes – a quality that certainly rings true for this dish.