McDonald's Employees Won't Take Your Order When You Make This Drive-Thru Mistake

If you're having a major McCraving, hitting up a McDonald's drive-thru is a quick and convenient way to get your Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese — ranked as Mickey D's best burger by Food Republic — or an order of the chain's best-selling item, its greasy, glorious french fries. But be advised: If you roll up to the Golden Arches without wheels, you won't be lovin' it, because the drive-thru attendants will turn you away.

McDonald's policy is that patrons must be in a vehicle to get drive-thru service; ordering on foot is not allowed. "Generally speaking, for safety reasons we cannot serve pedestrians and vehicles at the same outdoor service point," McDonald's website states. "Vehicles need to pull up close to drive-thru service points to complete their orders and there are no pavements or safe areas for pedestrians to stand at these same points."

Entering a drive-thru on foot is not only dangerous for pedestrians, but it also poses potential security risks for employees at the takeout window. "It's much easier for a potential robber/assailant to jump in a window and assault an employee if they are walking in the [drive-thru] rather than being in a car," one Redditor explained. Even if nothing malicious occurs, the risk of being disciplined for accepting a car-less customer isn't worth it for workers. "Especially if a higher up sees us taking walk ups[,] we'll get in trouble," another user stated.