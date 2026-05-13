Why KFC Has A Different Name In Quebec

The mid-1970s were a decisive period for the Canadian province of Québec. After French became the official language in 1974, the provincial government introduced the Charter of the French Language, also known as Bill 101, in 1977, which required the use of French to be markedly predominant on any public signs. One of the ensuing name changes that received the most attention historically was that the American fast food chain KFC became PFK. The French acronym stands for "Poulet Frit Kentucky," which is the literal translation of Kentucky Fried Chicken. What might seem like a curiosity to an outsider was a big step for French Canadians, given the long history of inequality between native speakers of English and French in Quebec.

Chances are that, if you are in Quebec and hungry for some chicken cooked the KFC way (which is pressure fried), you will still find it — only the lettering at the locations is different. When you go to the company's Canadian website and switch the language to French, the same happens, KFC becomes PFK. However, the menu at PFK locations is almost the same as that at KFC elsewhere, though some terms are translated (a slider is a mini-sandwich), while others remain in English (wrap, brownie).