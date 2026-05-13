Why KFC Has A Different Name In Quebec
The mid-1970s were a decisive period for the Canadian province of Québec. After French became the official language in 1974, the provincial government introduced the Charter of the French Language, also known as Bill 101, in 1977, which required the use of French to be markedly predominant on any public signs. One of the ensuing name changes that received the most attention historically was that the American fast food chain KFC became PFK. The French acronym stands for "Poulet Frit Kentucky," which is the literal translation of Kentucky Fried Chicken. What might seem like a curiosity to an outsider was a big step for French Canadians, given the long history of inequality between native speakers of English and French in Quebec.
Chances are that, if you are in Quebec and hungry for some chicken cooked the KFC way (which is pressure fried), you will still find it — only the lettering at the locations is different. When you go to the company's Canadian website and switch the language to French, the same happens, KFC becomes PFK. However, the menu at PFK locations is almost the same as that at KFC elsewhere, though some terms are translated (a slider is a mini-sandwich), while others remain in English (wrap, brownie).
KFC Canada stands out for its poutine offerings
Besides the different name in Quebec (PFK), KFC in Canada also stands out for a genuinely Québécois item on its menu: poutine. Whether you view it as comfort food or drive thru fare, the combination of french fries topped with brown gravy and cheese curds is a permanent staple available at almost all locations across Canada. The chain sells various versions: Snack Poutine, Large Poutine, and Poutine with Popcorn Chicken.
As a poutine purist will tell you, only white cheese curds from cheddar-making curds should be used for the dish. It is also important that they are very fresh, and a telltale sign is that the curds squeak (in Quebec, cheese curds are also called fromage couic-couic). After just a day or once refrigerated, the texture changes and the signature squeak vanishes. Sourcing the correct fresh dairy can be difficult in certain regions, and that is one of the reasons why poutine in the U.S. differs from Canada.
Poutine fans in the U.S. could briefly cheer when KFC collaborated with Canadian chef Matty Matheson and introduced Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl in early 2026 — fries topped with brown gravy, chicken nuggets, and cheese curds. However, it was a limited promotion through the spring only. If you crave poutine but cannot find it, you can always make disco fries instead — a diner classic that swaps fresh curds for melted shredded mozzarella.