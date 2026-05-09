The Unassuming Cake Brand Gas Station Visitors Think Is Worth A Pit Stop
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Whether you're taking a road trip or just driving somewhere local, when you stop to fuel up your car and grab a bite to eat, you're usually not expecting anything particularly delicious, just something to fill your belly. However, some people are such big fans of the sweet treats from cake brand Ne-Mo's Bakery, which are frequently stocked at gas stations, that they think they're worth a stop on their own.
One Instagram user said Ne-Mo's is "the only brand of cake" they buy at gas stations, and the post's replies were filled with people shouting out their favorite flavors. Separately, a Redditor who used to work for a company that provided inventory for gas stations and convenience stores said Ne-Mo's products were always among the best sellers. "The carrot cake ones are mind blowing," they wrote.
The business was founded in San Diego in 1975, when Ed Smith started making — you guessed it — carrot cake using a family recipe and selling it to restaurants and delis in the area. Customers loved the cakes, and the business grew as Smith kept getting more orders. Today, Ne-Mo's is a commercial baker that makes single-serving cakes at two production facilities in Escondido, California. Its products are sold in thousands of convenience stores and gas stations like QuikTrip, Wawa, ampm, and 7-Eleven, as well as grocery stores, restaurants, and other hospitality customers. The company also produces private-label products.
Ne-Mo's Bakery offers diverse treats via convenience stores and bulk
Ne-Mo's Bakery's most recognizable treats are its small, square, frosted cakes, snugly wrapped in plastic. The carrot cake is its top sales performer, as well as the only one available in a larger 18-ounce tub. The squares come in multiple flavors, including chocolate, red velvet, banana, lemon, and vanilla birthday cake. The company also produces pound cake slices, mini Bundt cakes, and several muffins, cinnamon rolls, cheesecakes, coffee cakes, breads like strawberry cream cheese, blueberry, and sweet potato, as well as brownies and chocolate chip cookies.
Ne-Mo's entered a new phase in its history when it was acquired by private equity firm Cotton Creek Capital in October 2025. Even though you can buy the company's products on Amazon, they're only available in bulk, like a box of 36 Carrot Cake Squares for $102, or a 12-pack of Wild Blueberry Bread for $68. So, unless you plan on stocking up, you might have to stop at a gas station to sample one.