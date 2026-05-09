The Unassuming Cake Brand Gas Station Visitors Think Is Worth A Pit Stop

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Whether you're taking a road trip or just driving somewhere local, when you stop to fuel up your car and grab a bite to eat, you're usually not expecting anything particularly delicious, just something to fill your belly. However, some people are such big fans of the sweet treats from cake brand Ne-Mo's Bakery, which are frequently stocked at gas stations, that they think they're worth a stop on their own.

One Instagram user said Ne-Mo's is "the only brand of cake" they buy at gas stations, and the post's replies were filled with people shouting out their favorite flavors. Separately, a Redditor who used to work for a company that provided inventory for gas stations and convenience stores said Ne-Mo's products were always among the best sellers. "The carrot cake ones are mind blowing," they wrote.

The business was founded in San Diego in 1975, when Ed Smith started making — you guessed it — carrot cake using a family recipe and selling it to restaurants and delis in the area. Customers loved the cakes, and the business grew as Smith kept getting more orders. Today, Ne-Mo's is a commercial baker that makes single-serving cakes at two production facilities in Escondido, California. Its products are sold in thousands of convenience stores and gas stations like QuikTrip, Wawa, ampm, and 7-Eleven, as well as grocery stores, restaurants, and other hospitality customers. The company also produces private-label products.