These 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients Create A Perfect Summer Mocktail

If you're looking for a quick and easy mocktail for warm-weather sipping, one Redditor has you covered. The poster crafted a drink that incorporates only three ingredients, and you can find them all at Trader Joe's: Organic Guava Fruit Spread, which costs $2.99; Fresh Squeezed Limeade, which costs $3.49; and the store's brand of sparkling water (we like the Raspberry Lime flavor for $3.79). The simple, summery concoction calls for just a tablespoon of the spread and three ounces of limeade, shaken together with ice before finishing with the citrusy, carbonated water. The sweet-tartness of the spread, combined with the brightness of lime, comes together for a non-alcoholic beverage that had most commenters interested in trying it, and a couple of others who were quick to whip it up and give positive feedback. "Yes and yes," one user praised.

While it may be refreshing all on its own, you can also pair this mocktail with food. For starters, a well-crafted cheese board with cheddar, brie, Gouda, and goat cheese will perfectly complement the guava. Or, snack on fruits like berries, watermelon, cubes of pineapple, or slices of mango. For mains, try barbecued meats and fish. Meanwhile, it can also make an appearance at either brunch or dessert with rich dishes like French toast or bread pudding. You can also lean into its limey base, that's reminiscent of a mojito or margarita, and serve it alongside homemade Cuban or Mexican dishes. Or, stick with the Trader Joe's theme, and choose one of its affordable prepared meals for under $8.