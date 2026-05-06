These 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients Create A Perfect Summer Mocktail
If you're looking for a quick and easy mocktail for warm-weather sipping, one Redditor has you covered. The poster crafted a drink that incorporates only three ingredients, and you can find them all at Trader Joe's: Organic Guava Fruit Spread, which costs $2.99; Fresh Squeezed Limeade, which costs $3.49; and the store's brand of sparkling water (we like the Raspberry Lime flavor for $3.79). The simple, summery concoction calls for just a tablespoon of the spread and three ounces of limeade, shaken together with ice before finishing with the citrusy, carbonated water. The sweet-tartness of the spread, combined with the brightness of lime, comes together for a non-alcoholic beverage that had most commenters interested in trying it, and a couple of others who were quick to whip it up and give positive feedback. "Yes and yes," one user praised.
While it may be refreshing all on its own, you can also pair this mocktail with food. For starters, a well-crafted cheese board with cheddar, brie, Gouda, and goat cheese will perfectly complement the guava. Or, snack on fruits like berries, watermelon, cubes of pineapple, or slices of mango. For mains, try barbecued meats and fish. Meanwhile, it can also make an appearance at either brunch or dessert with rich dishes like French toast or bread pudding. You can also lean into its limey base, that's reminiscent of a mojito or margarita, and serve it alongside homemade Cuban or Mexican dishes. Or, stick with the Trader Joe's theme, and choose one of its affordable prepared meals for under $8.
Kick this mocktail up a notch with swaps and add-ins
While this cocktail is all about simplicity, there are ways to easily kick it up. One approach is to add some heat. Guava and lime both play well with spices — try adding a splash of hot sauce, a drizzle of chamoy, or a bit of simple syrup made with hot honey before shaking it all up. Or, instead of adding it to the drink, create a spicy rim by first dipping the glass into water or lime juice, then into a shallow dish of Tajín.
You can also change up the base for a different flavor profile. Try swapping the limeade and carbonated water for other citrusy counterparts, with fruits like lemon, orange, or grapefruit, or mellow it out with watermelon. For a switch-up on the juice that also adds an element of the aforementioned heat, Trader Joe's Jalapeño Limeade Margarita will likely hit the spot.
Finally, while the drink is created as a mocktail, if you're serving it at a party and want to offer a boozy aspect, there are plenty of options. For low-key add-ins that complement the fruit, look to lower-alcohol liqueurs like Aperol or Limoncello, or, for a zing, a ginger liqueur will work. For those who want more of a punch, set out liquors — tequila, rum, vodka, gin, and mezcal all pair well with guava.